NetEase Mail
Read, search, extract verification codes, and send NetEase Mail directly from Raycast.
Features
- Inbox - Browse recent inbox or unread messages with sender, subject, date, and preview text
- Mail Search - Search recent messages by subject, sender, recipient, and readable body text
- Verification Code Extraction - Find recent 4-8 digit verification codes and login links, then copy them in one action
- Compose Mail - Send plain-text email through SMTP
- Templates - Use built-in quick replies and save your current compose draft as a reusable local template
- Setup Guide - Follow a first-run guide for enabling NetEase Mail IMAP/SMTP and creating an authorization code
Setup
- On a computer, log in to NetEase Mail in your browser.
- Click 设置 in the top navigation.
- Click POP3/SMTP/IMAP.
- Turn on both IMAP/SMTP服务 and POP3/SMTP服务.
- In 授权密码管理, click 新增授权密码.
- Copy the generated authorization password into Authorization Code in Raycast preferences.
- Open the extension preferences in Raycast and fill in:
- Email Address: for example
name@163.com
- Authorization Code: the client authorization code from NetEase Mail settings
- IMAP Host / Port
- SMTP Host / Port
Keep the other options unchanged unless your mailbox uses a different NetEase domain.
Common server settings:
|Mailbox
|IMAP
|SMTP
163.com
imap.163.com:993
smtp.163.com:465
126.com
imap.126.com:993
smtp.126.com:465
yeah.net
imap.yeah.net:993
smtp.yeah.net:465
Commands
- Setup Guide: Learn how to enable IMAP/SMTP and create an authorization code.
- Inbox: View recent or unread mail, open details, mark as read, copy a summary, or open NetEase web mail.
- Search Mail: Search recent mail by keyword across subject, sender, recipient, and readable body text.
- Extract Verification Code: Scan recent messages for verification codes and login links.
- Compose Mail: Send email through SMTP and save reusable local templates.
Notes
- This extension currently supports one account at a time.
- NetEase authorization codes are usually displayed once. Generate a new one if you lose it.
- Message bodies are converted to readable plain text before being shown in Raycast.