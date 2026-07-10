NetEase Mail

Read, search, extract verification codes, and send NetEase Mail directly from Raycast.

Features

Inbox - Browse recent inbox or unread messages with sender, subject, date, and preview text

- Browse recent inbox or unread messages with sender, subject, date, and preview text Mail Search - Search recent messages by subject, sender, recipient, and readable body text

- Search recent messages by subject, sender, recipient, and readable body text Verification Code Extraction - Find recent 4-8 digit verification codes and login links, then copy them in one action

- Find recent 4-8 digit verification codes and login links, then copy them in one action Compose Mail - Send plain-text email through SMTP

- Send plain-text email through SMTP Templates - Use built-in quick replies and save your current compose draft as a reusable local template

- Use built-in quick replies and save your current compose draft as a reusable local template Setup Guide - Follow a first-run guide for enabling NetEase Mail IMAP/SMTP and creating an authorization code

Setup

On a computer, log in to NetEase Mail in your browser. Click 设置 in the top navigation. Click POP3/SMTP/IMAP.

Turn on both IMAP/SMTP服务 and POP3/SMTP服务. In 授权密码管理, click 新增授权密码.

Copy the generated authorization password into Authorization Code in Raycast preferences. Open the extension preferences in Raycast and fill in: Email Address : for example name@163.com

: for example Authorization Code : the client authorization code from NetEase Mail settings

: the client authorization code from NetEase Mail settings IMAP Host / Port

SMTP Host / Port

Keep the other options unchanged unless your mailbox uses a different NetEase domain.

Common server settings:

Mailbox IMAP SMTP 163.com imap.163.com:993 smtp.163.com:465 126.com imap.126.com:993 smtp.126.com:465 yeah.net imap.yeah.net:993 smtp.yeah.net:465

Commands

Setup Guide : Learn how to enable IMAP/SMTP and create an authorization code.

: Learn how to enable IMAP/SMTP and create an authorization code. Inbox : View recent or unread mail, open details, mark as read, copy a summary, or open NetEase web mail.

: View recent or unread mail, open details, mark as read, copy a summary, or open NetEase web mail. Search Mail : Search recent mail by keyword across subject, sender, recipient, and readable body text.

: Search recent mail by keyword across subject, sender, recipient, and readable body text. Extract Verification Code : Scan recent messages for verification codes and login links.

: Scan recent messages for verification codes and login links. Compose Mail: Send email through SMTP and save reusable local templates.

Notes