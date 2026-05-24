A Windows-only Raycast extension for controlling 滴答清单 / Dida365 tasks.
Add Task: create a task with project, due date, priority, notes, and reminder.
Tasks: view open tasks grouped by list, complete tasks, and complete or reopen checklist items.
Today Tasks: view tasks due today grouped by list, including checklist item actions.
Postpone Task: move an existing task to another date and optional time.
Clipboard to Task: create one or multiple tasks from clipboard text, with simple date/time parsing.
The extension uses the official Dida365 API token for China-region accounts.
On first use, the extension opens the Dida365 web settings page and shows an in-Raycast guide for finding the token.
To set it up manually:
账户与安全.
API 口令.
管理, generate a token, and copy it.
Dida365 API Token.
The token is stored locally by Raycast and is only used to call the Dida365 API.
The extension also has a
Time Zone preference. It defaults to your system time zone and can be set to
Asia/Shanghai for Dida365 China accounts.
Clipboard to Task treats each non-empty line as a task. It recognizes simple dates and times such as:
明天上午9点 提交报告
周一 18:00 写周记
2026-05-24 09:30 交作业
05-24 买礼物
This extension targets the China-region Dida365 service at
https://api.dida365.com/open/v1.
Due dates with times use the configured extension time zone.