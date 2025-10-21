StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Extension Icon

WLED Controller

Control your WLED devices - manage devices, set colors, effects, and brightness directly from Raycast
Cr
Creative-koda-lab
New
Install Extension
Overview

WLED Controller

Control your WLED LED strip devices directly from Raycast. Manage multiple devices, adjust colors, brightness, and apply effects with a simple, unified interface.

Features

  • Multi-Device Management - Add, manage, and control multiple WLED devices
  • Power Control - Toggle devices on/off with a single action
  • Brightness Adjustment - Set brightness (0-255) with quick presets (25%, 50%, 75%, 100%)
  • Color Selection - Choose from 12 color presets or create custom colors
  • Custom Color Picker - RGB sliders and hex input with two-way sync
  • Effects Browser - Browse and apply 100+ WLED effects
  • Persistent Storage - Devices and custom colors are saved automatically
  • Keyboard Shortcuts - Quick access with Cmd+1 through Cmd+4 for brightness

Getting Started

  1. Open Raycast and search for "Control WLED Devices"
  2. Click "Add Device" to add your first WLED device
  3. Enter device name (e.g., "Bedroom Strip") and IP address (e.g., "192.168.1.100")
  4. Enable "Test Connection" to verify the device is reachable
  5. Select your device to start controlling it!

Finding Your WLED Device IP

Router Admin Panel - Look for "WLED" in your connected devices list

Device Display - If your device has a display, the IP may be shown there

Try Common URLs:

  • http://wled.local
  • http://192.168.1.X (try common addresses)

Network Scan - Use tools like Angry IP Scanner or nmap:

nmap -p 80 192.168.1.0/24

Keyboard Shortcuts

  • Cmd+N - Add new device
  • Cmd+Backspace - Delete device
  • Cmd+1 - Set 100% brightness
  • Cmd+2 - Set 75% brightness
  • Cmd+3 - Set 50% brightness
  • Cmd+4 - Set 25% brightness

Color Options

Presets - 12 pre-configured colors including White, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple, and more

Custom Color Picker - RGB sliders (0-255) with real-time hex preview and two-way synchronization

Hex Input - Enter any hex color code directly (e.g., #FF5500)

Requirements

  • WLED device(s) on your local network
  • Device IP address (see "Finding Your WLED Device IP" above)

Troubleshooting

Connection Test Fails

  • Ensure device is powered on and on the same network as your Mac
  • Verify the IP address is correct
  • Check that no VPN is blocking local network access
  • Test manually: curl http://192.168.1.100/json

Device Won't Control

  • Click "Refresh" in the control panel
  • Verify device is still online
  • Check if IP address changed (consider using static IPs)

Tips

  • Set DHCP reservations for your WLED devices to maintain consistent IP addresses
  • Always enable "Test Connection" when adding devices
  • Use keyboard shortcuts (Cmd+1 through Cmd+4) for quick brightness control
  • The custom color picker remembers your last used color

About WLED

WLED is a fast and feature-rich implementation of an ESP8266/ESP32 webserver to control NeoPixel (WS2812B, WS2811, SK6812) LEDs. This extension uses the WLED JSON API to communicate with your devices.

License

MIT

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
ProductivityDeveloper Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
