WLED Controller
Control your WLED LED strip devices directly from Raycast. Manage multiple devices, adjust colors, brightness, and apply effects with a simple, unified interface.
Features
- Multi-Device Management - Add, manage, and control multiple WLED devices
- Power Control - Toggle devices on/off with a single action
- Brightness Adjustment - Set brightness (0-255) with quick presets (25%, 50%, 75%, 100%)
- Color Selection - Choose from 12 color presets or create custom colors
- Custom Color Picker - RGB sliders and hex input with two-way sync
- Effects Browser - Browse and apply 100+ WLED effects
- Persistent Storage - Devices and custom colors are saved automatically
- Keyboard Shortcuts - Quick access with Cmd+1 through Cmd+4 for brightness
Getting Started
- Open Raycast and search for "Control WLED Devices"
- Click "Add Device" to add your first WLED device
- Enter device name (e.g., "Bedroom Strip") and IP address (e.g., "192.168.1.100")
- Enable "Test Connection" to verify the device is reachable
- Select your device to start controlling it!
Finding Your WLED Device IP
Router Admin Panel - Look for "WLED" in your connected devices list
Device Display - If your device has a display, the IP may be shown there
Try Common URLs:
-
http://wled.local
-
http://192.168.1.X (try common addresses)
Network Scan - Use tools like Angry IP Scanner or nmap:
nmap -p 80 192.168.1.0/24
Keyboard Shortcuts
-
Cmd+N - Add new device
-
Cmd+Backspace - Delete device
-
Cmd+1 - Set 100% brightness
-
Cmd+2 - Set 75% brightness
-
Cmd+3 - Set 50% brightness
-
Cmd+4 - Set 25% brightness
Color Options
Presets - 12 pre-configured colors including White, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple, and more
Custom Color Picker - RGB sliders (0-255) with real-time hex preview and two-way synchronization
Hex Input - Enter any hex color code directly (e.g., #FF5500)
Requirements
- WLED device(s) on your local network
- Device IP address (see "Finding Your WLED Device IP" above)
Troubleshooting
Connection Test Fails
- Ensure device is powered on and on the same network as your Mac
- Verify the IP address is correct
- Check that no VPN is blocking local network access
- Test manually:
curl http://192.168.1.100/json
Device Won't Control
- Click "Refresh" in the control panel
- Verify device is still online
- Check if IP address changed (consider using static IPs)
Tips
- Set DHCP reservations for your WLED devices to maintain consistent IP addresses
- Always enable "Test Connection" when adding devices
- Use keyboard shortcuts (
Cmd+1 through
Cmd+4) for quick brightness control
- The custom color picker remembers your last used color
About WLED
WLED is a fast and feature-rich implementation of an ESP8266/ESP32 webserver to control NeoPixel (WS2812B, WS2811, SK6812) LEDs. This extension uses the WLED JSON API to communicate with your devices.
License
MIT