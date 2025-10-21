WLED Controller

Control your WLED LED strip devices directly from Raycast. Manage multiple devices, adjust colors, brightness, and apply effects with a simple, unified interface.

Features

Multi-Device Management - Add, manage, and control multiple WLED devices

Getting Started

Open Raycast and search for "Control WLED Devices" Click "Add Device" to add your first WLED device Enter device name (e.g., "Bedroom Strip") and IP address (e.g., "192.168.1.100") Enable "Test Connection" to verify the device is reachable Select your device to start controlling it!

Finding Your WLED Device IP

Router Admin Panel - Look for "WLED" in your connected devices list

Device Display - If your device has a display, the IP may be shown there

Try Common URLs:

http://wled.local

http://192.168.1.X (try common addresses)

Network Scan - Use tools like Angry IP Scanner or nmap:

nmap -p 80 192.168.1.0/24

Keyboard Shortcuts

Cmd+N - Add new device

Color Options

Presets - 12 pre-configured colors including White, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple, and more

Custom Color Picker - RGB sliders (0-255) with real-time hex preview and two-way synchronization

Hex Input - Enter any hex color code directly (e.g., #FF5500)

Requirements

WLED device(s) on your local network

Device IP address (see "Finding Your WLED Device IP" above)

Troubleshooting

Connection Test Fails

Ensure device is powered on and on the same network as your Mac

Verify the IP address is correct

Check that no VPN is blocking local network access

Test manually: curl http://192.168.1.100/json

Device Won't Control

Click "Refresh" in the control panel

Verify device is still online

Check if IP address changed (consider using static IPs)

Tips

Set DHCP reservations for your WLED devices to maintain consistent IP addresses

Always enable "Test Connection" when adding devices

Use keyboard shortcuts (Cmd+1 through Cmd+4) for quick brightness control

through ) for quick brightness control The custom color picker remembers your last used color

About WLED

WLED is a fast and feature-rich implementation of an ESP8266/ESP32 webserver to control NeoPixel (WS2812B, WS2811, SK6812) LEDs. This extension uses the WLED JSON API to communicate with your devices.

License

MIT