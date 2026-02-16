Subnoto - Confidential Electronic Signature
Send and manage documents for electronic signature in Subnoto directly from Raycast. Upload documents, browse workspaces, and open envelopes without leaving your workflow.
Features
Upload Document
- Upload to any workspace: Pick a Subnoto workspace from a dropdown and upload a PDF or Word document in one step.
- Custom envelope title: Set a title for the envelope or leave it blank to use the filename.
- Open in browser: After upload, the envelope edit page opens in your browser so you can add recipients and signature fields right away.
List Workspaces
- See all workspaces: View your Subnoto workspaces with name and member count.
- Quick actions: Open a workspace in Subnoto or copy its UUID to the clipboard.
- Refresh: Reload the list without leaving the command.
List Envelopes
- Browse by workspace: Filter envelopes by workspace (or view all) using the dropdown.
- Search and paginate: Search envelopes and load more as you scroll.
- Envelope details: See title, status, last update, and signature progress (e.g. 2/3 signatures).
- Quick actions: Open an envelope in Subnoto or copy its UUID.
Setup
Prerequisites
You need a Subnoto account with API access. Sign up at subnoto.com if you don’t have one.
API keys
- Log in to your Subnoto dashboard.
- Go to Settings → API Keys.
- Create a new API key pair (Access Key and Secret Key).
- Copy both keys for the extension preferences.
Extension configuration
- Open Raycast and run any Subnoto command (e.g. Upload Document or List Workspaces).
- When prompted, enter:
- API Access Key: your Subnoto API access key
- API Secret Key: your Subnoto API secret key
Usage
|Command
|What it does
|Upload Document
|Choose a workspace, pick a file, optionally set a title, then upload. The envelope edit page opens in your browser.
|List Workspaces
|View workspaces, open one in Subnoto, or copy its UUID.
|List Envelopes
|Browse envelopes (optionally by workspace), search, then open in Subnoto or copy UUID.
Supported file types
- PDF (.pdf)
- Microsoft Word (.doc, .docx)
- OpenDocument Text (.odt)
- Rich Text Format (.rtf)
Maximum file size: 50 MB.
Links
About embedded binary
The extension uses a binary file to authenticate with the Subnoto API. The binary comes from the
@subnoto/api-client package and is moved as it and is then located in the
assets/oak_session_wasm_nodejs_bg.wasm file.
To move the binary, run the following command:
npm run move-subnoto-wasm, this is done automatically when you
npm install.