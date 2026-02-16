Subnoto - Confidential Electronic Signature

Send and manage documents for electronic signature in Subnoto directly from Raycast. Upload documents, browse workspaces, and open envelopes without leaving your workflow.

Features

Upload Document

Upload to any workspace : Pick a Subnoto workspace from a dropdown and upload a PDF or Word document in one step.

: Pick a Subnoto workspace from a dropdown and upload a PDF or Word document in one step. Custom envelope title : Set a title for the envelope or leave it blank to use the filename.

: Set a title for the envelope or leave it blank to use the filename. Open in browser: After upload, the envelope edit page opens in your browser so you can add recipients and signature fields right away.

List Workspaces

See all workspaces : View your Subnoto workspaces with name and member count.

: View your Subnoto workspaces with name and member count. Quick actions : Open a workspace in Subnoto or copy its UUID to the clipboard.

: Open a workspace in Subnoto or copy its UUID to the clipboard. Refresh: Reload the list without leaving the command.

List Envelopes

Browse by workspace : Filter envelopes by workspace (or view all) using the dropdown.

: Filter envelopes by workspace (or view all) using the dropdown. Search and paginate : Search envelopes and load more as you scroll.

: Search envelopes and load more as you scroll. Envelope details : See title, status, last update, and signature progress (e.g. 2/3 signatures).

: See title, status, last update, and signature progress (e.g. 2/3 signatures). Quick actions: Open an envelope in Subnoto or copy its UUID.

Setup

Prerequisites

You need a Subnoto account with API access. Sign up at subnoto.com if you don’t have one.

API keys

Log in to your Subnoto dashboard. Go to Settings → API Keys. Create a new API key pair (Access Key and Secret Key). Copy both keys for the extension preferences.

Extension configuration

Open Raycast and run any Subnoto command (e.g. Upload Document or List Workspaces). When prompted, enter: API Access Key : your Subnoto API access key

: your Subnoto API access key API Secret Key: your Subnoto API secret key

Usage

Command What it does Upload Document Choose a workspace, pick a file, optionally set a title, then upload. The envelope edit page opens in your browser. List Workspaces View workspaces, open one in Subnoto, or copy its UUID. List Envelopes Browse envelopes (optionally by workspace), search, then open in Subnoto or copy UUID.

Supported file types

PDF (.pdf)

(.pdf) Microsoft Word (.doc, .docx)

(.doc, .docx) OpenDocument Text (.odt)

(.odt) Rich Text Format (.rtf)

Maximum file size: 50 MB.

Links

About embedded binary

The extension uses a binary file to authenticate with the Subnoto API. The binary comes from the @subnoto/api-client package and is moved as it and is then located in the assets/oak_session_wasm_nodejs_bg.wasm file.