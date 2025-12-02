Annotely

Instantly annotate images from your clipboard, local files, or web URLs with Annotely (annotely.com). The fastest way for developers, designers, and teams to add markup to screenshots and share ideas without breaking their workflow.

Usage

Annotate Clipboard Image

Copy an image to your clipboard and run this command to instantly open it in Annotely for annotation.

Annotate Image from Selected File

Select an image file in Finder (macOS) or File Explorer (Windows) and run this command to open it in Annotely.

Annotate Image from URL

Enter a direct URL to an image (e.g., ending in .png, .jpg) to open it in Annotely.