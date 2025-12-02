StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Annotely

Instantly annotate images from your clipboard, Finder selection, or web URLs with Annotely.
AvatarIniubong Obonguko
New
Install Extension
Overview

Annotely

Instantly annotate images from your clipboard, local files, or web URLs with Annotely (annotely.com). The fastest way for developers, designers, and teams to add markup to screenshots and share ideas without breaking their workflow.

Usage

Annotate Clipboard Image

Copy an image to your clipboard and run this command to instantly open it in Annotely for annotation.

Annotate Image from Selected File

Select an image file in Finder (macOS) or File Explorer (Windows) and run this command to open it in Annotely.

Annotate Image from URL

Enter a direct URL to an image (e.g., ending in .png, .jpg) to open it in Annotely.

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
ProductivityWeb
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Wifi Password Reveal logo

Wifi Password Reveal

Reveal any saved WIFI Password on macOS

Wikipedia logo

Wikipedia

Search Wikipedia from Raycast

Google Calendar logo

Google Calendar

Manage your Google calendar easily. Create events, search contacts, and check out your upcoming schedule.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.