Your Name in Landsat

Generate your name spelled out in Landsat satellite imagery, inspired by NASA's Your Name in Landsat site.

Each letter is a real satellite photo of a place on Earth whose shape resembles that letter. Open any letter to see where it was captured.

Commands

Generate Name

Enter a name (1–16 letters). The extension fetches the tiles, composes them into a single image, and displays it with a linked list of locations.

Actions:

Regenerate (⌘R) — pick new tile variants

Paste Image to Active App (⌘↵)

Edit Name (⌘E)

Copy Image to Clipboard (⌘⇧C)

Copy Links to Clipboard (⌘⇧L)

Copy Coordinates to Clipboard (⌘⇧K)

Download to Downloads Folder (⌘D)

Show History (⌘H)

Open Original Website (⌘O)

Show History

Every generation is saved to history. Browse past generations as a list with preview.

Actions per entry:

View

Copy Image to Clipboard (⌘⇧C)

Paste Image to Active App

Copy Links / Coordinates to Clipboard

Download to Downloads Folder (⌘D)

Clear (⌃X) / Clear All (⌃⇧X)

Open Original Website (⌘O)

Credits

Tiles and location metadata: NASA's Your Name in Landsat

Landsat imagery: NASA / U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)

Inspired by @NASAKennedy on X

Disclaimer

This extension is a fan project made for fun. It is not endorsed by, affiliated with, or sponsored by NASA, the U.S. Geological Survey, or any related organization. All satellite imagery and location data are public-domain content from NASA's original site and remain the property of their respective sources.