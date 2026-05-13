Generate your name spelled out in Landsat satellite imagery, inspired by NASA's Your Name in Landsat site.
Each letter is a real satellite photo of a place on Earth whose shape resembles that letter. Open any letter to see where it was captured.
Enter a name (1–16 letters). The extension fetches the tiles, composes them into a single image, and displays it with a linked list of locations.
Actions:
Every generation is saved to history. Browse past generations as a list with preview.
Actions per entry:
This extension is a fan project made for fun. It is not endorsed by, affiliated with, or sponsored by NASA, the U.S. Geological Survey, or any related organization. All satellite imagery and location data are public-domain content from NASA's original site and remain the property of their respective sources.