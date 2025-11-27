Moneytree
View and manage your financial data from Moneytree directly from Raycast. This extension provides quick access to your financial credentials, accounts, balances and latest transactions without leaving your workflow.
If you're concerned about security, please read the Regarding Security section at the end of this document.
Authentication
Set your Moneytree email and password in the extension preferences. Your credentials are stored encrypted and used for authentication.
Regarding Security
Credential Storage
- Your email and password are stored encrypted in Raycast preferences
- Preferences are secured using your system's built-in security (Keychain on Mac, Credential Manager on Windows)
- Credentials are only accessible to your user account and are never transmitted anywhere except directly to Moneytree
- All credential storage is handled by Raycast's secure preference system
Token Storage
- OAuth authentication tokens are stored securely using your system's built-in security
- Tokens are encrypted and only accessible to your user account
- See Raycast's OAuth documentation for more details
Auto Re-login
- When enabled (default), the extension will automatically re-authenticate if your refresh token expires
- This uses your stored encrypted credentials to seamlessly maintain access
- You can disable this feature in extension preferences if you prefer manual re-authentication
Direct Communication
- The extension communicates directly with Moneytree's servers
- No data passes through any third-party services
Read-Only Access
- The extension only views your data - it cannot make transfers, payments, or modifications
Open Source
- The source code is open and available for review
Local Caching
- Data is cached locally to reduce API calls and improve privacy
- Cache expires automatically after a few minutes
Logout
- Use the Logout action (available in all commands) to clear all tokens and cached data
- After logout, you can manually clear your credentials from extension preferences if desired
No Data Collection
- The extension doesn't collect or share any data
- Your information stays between you and Moneytree
Contributing
Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a pull request. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.
License
This project is licensed under the MIT License.
Disclaimer
- This is not an official Moneytree product
- This extension is an independent, open-source project created by the community. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or supported by Moneytree. It is provided "as is" and without any warranty
- The developers of this extension are not responsible for any issues, data loss, or security breaches
- Use of this extension is at your own risk
- Moneytree may change their API at any time, which could break this extension
- This extension is not guaranteed to work with future versions of Moneytree's services