Moneytree

View and manage your financial data from Moneytree directly from Raycast. This extension provides quick access to your financial credentials, accounts, balances and latest transactions without leaving your workflow.

If you're concerned about security, please read the Regarding Security section at the end of this document.

Authentication

Set your Moneytree email and password in the extension preferences. Your credentials are stored encrypted and used for authentication.

Regarding Security

Credential Storage

Your email and password are stored encrypted in Raycast preferences

Preferences are secured using your system's built-in security (Keychain on Mac, Credential Manager on Windows)

Credentials are only accessible to your user account and are never transmitted anywhere except directly to Moneytree

All credential storage is handled by Raycast's secure preference system

Token Storage

OAuth authentication tokens are stored securely using your system's built-in security

Tokens are encrypted and only accessible to your user account

See Raycast's OAuth documentation for more details

Auto Re-login

When enabled (default), the extension will automatically re-authenticate if your refresh token expires

This uses your stored encrypted credentials to seamlessly maintain access

You can disable this feature in extension preferences if you prefer manual re-authentication

Direct Communication

The extension communicates directly with Moneytree's servers

No data passes through any third-party services

Read-Only Access

The extension only views your data - it cannot make transfers, payments, or modifications

Open Source

The source code is open and available for review

Local Caching

Data is cached locally to reduce API calls and improve privacy

Cache expires automatically after a few minutes

Logout

Use the Logout action (available in all commands) to clear all tokens and cached data

After logout, you can manually clear your credentials from extension preferences if desired

No Data Collection

The extension doesn't collect or share any data

Your information stays between you and Moneytree

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a pull request. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Disclaimer