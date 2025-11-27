StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Moneytree

View and manage your finances from Moneytree via Raycast
AvatarCaio Lins
New
Install Extension
Overview

Moneytree

View and manage your financial data from Moneytree directly from Raycast. This extension provides quick access to your financial credentials, accounts, balances and latest transactions without leaving your workflow.

If you're concerned about security, please read the Regarding Security section at the end of this document.

Authentication

Set your Moneytree email and password in the extension preferences. Your credentials are stored encrypted and used for authentication.

Regarding Security

Credential Storage

  • Your email and password are stored encrypted in Raycast preferences
  • Preferences are secured using your system's built-in security (Keychain on Mac, Credential Manager on Windows)
  • Credentials are only accessible to your user account and are never transmitted anywhere except directly to Moneytree
  • All credential storage is handled by Raycast's secure preference system

Token Storage

  • OAuth authentication tokens are stored securely using your system's built-in security
  • Tokens are encrypted and only accessible to your user account
  • See Raycast's OAuth documentation for more details

Auto Re-login

  • When enabled (default), the extension will automatically re-authenticate if your refresh token expires
  • This uses your stored encrypted credentials to seamlessly maintain access
  • You can disable this feature in extension preferences if you prefer manual re-authentication

Direct Communication

  • The extension communicates directly with Moneytree's servers
  • No data passes through any third-party services

Read-Only Access

  • The extension only views your data - it cannot make transfers, payments, or modifications

Open Source

  • The source code is open and available for review

Local Caching

  • Data is cached locally to reduce API calls and improve privacy
  • Cache expires automatically after a few minutes

Logout

  • Use the Logout action (available in all commands) to clear all tokens and cached data
  • After logout, you can manually clear your credentials from extension preferences if desired

No Data Collection

  • The extension doesn't collect or share any data
  • Your information stays between you and Moneytree

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a pull request. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Disclaimer

  • This is not an official Moneytree product
  • This extension is an independent, open-source project created by the community. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or supported by Moneytree. It is provided "as is" and without any warranty
  • The developers of this extension are not responsible for any issues, data loss, or security breaches
  • Use of this extension is at your own risk
  • Moneytree may change their API at any time, which could break this extension
  • This extension is not guaranteed to work with future versions of Moneytree's services
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
DataFinance
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.