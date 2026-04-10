Switch your external monitor's input source (HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C) directly from Raycast on Apple Silicon Macs.
Powered by m1ddc, a DDC/CI tool for controlling external displays connected via USB-C/DisplayPort Alt Mode.
Pick an input source from a dropdown (HDMI 1, HDMI 2, DisplayPort 1, DisplayPort 2, USB-C) and switch to it immediately. Shows a confirmation dialog with a "Don't ask again" option.
If the monitor is already on the selected input, it shows a success toast instead.
Temporarily switch to an input source to test it. A countdown toast shows the remaining time, with actions to:
Default duration is 10 seconds. You can set a custom duration via the optional "Duration in Seconds" argument.
Instantly toggle between the current input source and the previously selected one. Requires using "Switch Input Source" at least once to establish a history.
These are capabilities supported by m1ddc that could be added in the future: