Display Input Switcher

Switch your external monitor's input source (HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C) directly from Raycast on Apple Silicon Macs.

Powered by m1ddc, a DDC/CI tool for controlling external displays connected via USB-C/DisplayPort Alt Mode.

Commands

Switch Input Source

Pick an input source from a dropdown (HDMI 1, HDMI 2, DisplayPort 1, DisplayPort 2, USB-C) and switch to it immediately. Shows a confirmation dialog with a "Don't ask again" option.

If the monitor is already on the selected input, it shows a success toast instead.

Preview Input Source

Temporarily switch to an input source to test it. A countdown toast shows the remaining time, with actions to:

Cancel Preview — switch back immediately

— switch back immediately Confirm Switch — keep the input and save the previous one for toggling

Default duration is 10 seconds. You can set a custom duration via the optional "Duration in Seconds" argument.

Toggle Input Source

Instantly toggle between the current input source and the previously selected one. Requires using "Switch Input Source" at least once to establish a history.

Requirements

Apple Silicon Mac (M1/M2/M3/M4)

External display connected via USB-C or DisplayPort Alt Mode

m1ddc — auto-installed via Homebrew if not found

Future Ideas

These are capabilities supported by m1ddc that could be added in the future: