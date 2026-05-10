Reflow text to or from wrapped form, with Markdown awareness. Two
no-view commands you can hotkey-bind:
The classifier recognizes paragraphs, ATX and setext headings, fenced and indented code, blockquotes (with nesting), bullet/ordered/task lists, pipe tables, HTML blocks, reference link definitions, and hard breaks. Unwrap groups by blockquote prefix and inner role, so
> - item reflows as a list item under a quote without losing structure.
|Command
|Description
|Wrap Text
|Wrap text at a configurable column width.
|Unwrap Text
|Reflow wrapped text into continuous paragraphs while preserving Markdown structure.
Both commands share Preferred Source, Primary Action, Hide HUD, and Pop to Root After Action:
|Preference
|Default
|What it does
|Preferred Source
|Selected Text
|Try the selection first; fall back to the clipboard if none. Choose Clipboard to flip the priority.
|Primary Action
|Paste
|Paste the result into the focused app. Choose Copy to put the result on the clipboard instead.
|Hide HUD
|off
|Suppress the success HUD ("Pasted wrapped text" / "Copied unwrapped text").
|Pop to Root After Action
|off
|Return to Raycast root after the action completes. (No-op when launched via hotkey.)
Wrap Text also has:
|Preference
|Default
|What it does
|Wrap Column
|80
|The column at which lines are wrapped. The wrap budget is the full line including blockquote and list-item prefixes. Width values below 20 are clamped to 20.
Unwrap Text also has:
|Preference
|Default
|What it does
|Strip Soft Hyphens
|on
|When joining lines, remove a trailing hyphen if it appears to be a soft line-break hyphen (e.g.
inter- +
esting →
interesting). Compounds like
state-of-the-art are preserved.
|Keep Blank Lines
|off
|Preserve blank lines between paragraphs instead of collapsing runs.
Bind these in Raycast → Extensions → Wrap Unwrap. Suggestions:
Wrap Unwrap implements the LitoMore cross-extension convention on the provider side using only built-in Raycast SDK primitives. Pass a
launchContext with the text and an optional
callbackLaunchOptions describing where to send the result:
import { LaunchType, launchCommand } from "@raycast/api";
await launchCommand({
name: "unwrap-text",
type: LaunchType.UserInitiated,
extensionName: "wrap-unwrap",
ownerOrAuthorName: "chrismessina",
context: {
text: "Some\nwrapped\ntext\nto reflow",
hyphenation: true,
callbackLaunchOptions: {
name: "your-callback-command",
type: LaunchType.Background,
extensionName: "your-extension",
ownerOrAuthorName: "you",
},
},
});
The provider invokes your callback command with
context: { result: "..." } containing the transformed text. When
callbackLaunchOptions is present, the provider does not paste, copy, or show a HUD — it just hands the result back.
UnwrapContext accepts
text,
hyphenation,
keepBlankLines, and
callbackLaunchOptions.
WrapContext accepts
text,
width, and
callbackLaunchOptions.
The Preferred Source / Primary Action preference pattern follows the popular Change Case extension's convention.