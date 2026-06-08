Bookface for Raycast

Search Bookface and chat with the YC Agent within Raycast.

An unofficial Raycast extension for the YC CLI. This is not affiliated with or endorsed by Y Combinator.

You need a Bookface account to use the CLI and this extension.

What can it do?

Ask YC Agent — ask the YC agent questions about the network, investors, fundraising, and more.

— ask the YC agent questions about the network, investors, fundraising, and more. Search YC — search Bookface for people, YC and non-YC companies, posts, deals, schools, employers, and Startup Library articles. Filter by type, toggle a sidebar preview, or see posts and company descriptions in Raycast.

— search Bookface for people, YC and non-YC companies, posts, deals, schools, employers, and Startup Library articles. Filter by type, toggle a sidebar preview, or see posts and company descriptions in Raycast. YC Account — show the currently logged-in Bookface user.

Who can use it?

This extension is for YC alumni and founders with active Bookface access. It wraps the official yc CLI and uses the credentials stored at ~/.yc/credentials.json after you sign in. You will not be able to authenticate without an existing YC account.

A note on data use

Please respect the YC founder ethics policy. Scraping the alumni database and spamming YC alums is a violation of the founder ethics policy and can get you removed from YC. This extension is intended for the same use cases as Bookface itself — finding people and companies you have a legitimate reason to reach.

Setup

1. Install the yc CLI

curl -fsSL https://bookface.ycombinator.com/cli/install.sh | bash

The installer symlinks yc into ~/.local/bin/yc . If you already have a yc on your PATH it falls back to installing as ycp .

2. Log in once

yc login

This opens your browser for OAuth (with a --device flag for headless/remote shells). Tokens are stored at ~/.yc/credentials.json and refreshed automatically — the extension never touches them directly. To sign out, run yc logout .

3. Open Raycast

Run Search YC, Ask YC Agent, or My YC Account. If the extension can't find the binary or you're not logged in, every command surfaces a clear empty state with the right command to copy and paste.

Preferences

Preference Description yc CLI Path Optional absolute path to the yc binary. If empty, the extension searches $PATH for yc or ycp , then falls back to ~/.local/bin , /opt/homebrew/bin , and /usr/local/bin .

Set it from Raycast → Extensions → Bookface if you've installed the binary somewhere unusual.

Tips

⌘⇧⏎ toggles a Markdown sidebar with type-specific details for the selected result.

⌘D pushes a full-screen Markdown view of post bodies, company descriptions, and Startup Library articles.

⌘⇧. copies the Bookface URL; ⌘⇧M copies it as a Markdown link.

The "Search YC" command remembers your recent searches; "Ask YC Agent" remembers your recent questions.

Troubleshooting

"yc CLI Not Found" — install the CLI (see above), or set the yc CLI Path preference if it lives in a non-standard location.

— install the CLI (see above), or set the preference if it lives in a non-standard location. "Not Logged In" — run yc login (or yc login --device on remote shells), then re-run the command.

— run (or on remote shells), then re-run the command. Search errors — every failure toast includes a "Copy Error" action; paste the message into a yc issue if it persists.

Credits

Built around the YC CLI. Issues with data freshness or auth flows are best reported upstream to YC; issues with the Raycast Extension belong here.