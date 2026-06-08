Search Bookface and chat with the YC Agent within Raycast.
An unofficial Raycast extension for the YC CLI. This is not affiliated with or endorsed by Y Combinator.
You need a Bookface account to use the CLI and this extension.
This extension is for YC alumni and founders with active Bookface access. It wraps the official
yc CLI and uses the credentials stored at
~/.yc/credentials.json after you sign in. You will not be able to authenticate without an existing YC account.
Please respect the YC founder ethics policy. Scraping the alumni database and spamming YC alums is a violation of the founder ethics policy and can get you removed from YC. This extension is intended for the same use cases as Bookface itself — finding people and companies you have a legitimate reason to reach.
yc CLI
curl -fsSL https://bookface.ycombinator.com/cli/install.sh | bash
The installer symlinks
yc into
~/.local/bin/yc. If you already have a
yc on your
PATH it falls back to installing as
ycp.
yc login
This opens your browser for OAuth (with a
--device flag for headless/remote shells). Tokens are stored at
~/.yc/credentials.json and refreshed automatically — the extension never touches them directly. To sign out, run
yc logout.
Run Search YC, Ask YC Agent, or My YC Account. If the extension can't find the binary or you're not logged in, every command surfaces a clear empty state with the right command to copy and paste.
|Preference
|Description
|yc CLI Path
|Optional absolute path to the
yc binary. If empty, the extension searches
$PATH for
yc or
ycp, then falls back to
~/.local/bin,
/opt/homebrew/bin, and
/usr/local/bin.
Set it from Raycast → Extensions → Bookface if you've installed the binary somewhere unusual.
yc login (or
yc login --device on remote shells), then re-run the command.
yc issue if it persists.
Built around the YC CLI. Issues with data freshness or auth flows are best reported upstream to YC; issues with the Raycast Extension belong here.