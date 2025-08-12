Yap - Tweet Posting Extension

Quickly post tweets to X (Twitter) directly from Raycast.

Setup

Before using this extension, you'll need to configure your API credentials:

1. Get Your API Key

You'll need to obtain an API key from https://yap.ac

2. Configure Extension Preferences

Open Raycast and search for "Yap" Press ⌘ + , or use the "Open Extension Preferences" action Fill in the required fields: API Key : Your service's API key (stored securely)

: Your service's API key (stored securely) Confirm Before Posting: Whether to show a confirmation dialog before posting (optional)

Usage

Open Raycast and search for "Yap" Type your post content in the text area Press Enter or click "Post Tweet" to publish

Features

Real-time character counting - Shows remaining characters out of 280

- Shows remaining characters out of 280 Character limit validation - Prevents posting tweets that are too long

- Prevents posting tweets that are too long Confirmation dialog - Optional confirmation before posting (configurable)

- Optional confirmation before posting (configurable) Clear content shortcut - Press ⌘ + K to clear the text area

- Press to clear the text area Quick preferences access - Press ⌘ + , to open preferences

Keyboard Shortcuts

⌘ + Enter - Post tweet

- Post tweet ⌘ + Shift + C - Clear content

- Clear content ⌘ + Shift + P - Open extension preferences

- Open extension preferences ⌘ + F - Leave Feedback for the extension

Expected Responses

Success : HTTP 200/201 with optional JSON response

: HTTP 200/201 with optional JSON response Authentication Error : HTTP 401 with error message

: HTTP 401 with error message Rate Limiting : HTTP 429 with error message

: HTTP 429 with error message Other Errors: HTTP 4xx/5xx with error message

Security

API keys are stored securely using Raycast's secure storage

All requests use HTTPS

No data is logged or transmitted to third parties

Troubleshooting

"API Key Required" Error

This means you haven't configured your API key yet. Click "Open Extension Preferences" to set it up.

"Invalid API key" Error

Your API key may be incorrect or expired. Check your service dashboard and update the key in preferences.

"Rate limit exceeded" Error

You've made too many requests. Wait a moment and try again.

Connection Errors

Verify your API URL is correct

Check your internet connection

Ensure your service is running and accessible

Support

If you encounter issues:

Check the extension preferences are correctly configured Verify your API service is working with other tools Check the Raycast console for detailed error messages

For extension-specific issues, please check the Raycast extension repository or contact the extension developer.