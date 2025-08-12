Yap - Tweet Posting Extension
Quickly post tweets to X (Twitter) directly from Raycast.
Setup
Before using this extension, you'll need to configure your API credentials:
1. Get Your API Key
You'll need to obtain an API key from https://yap.ac
2. Configure Extension Preferences
- Open Raycast and search for "Yap"
- Press
⌘ + , or use the "Open Extension Preferences" action
- Fill in the required fields:
- API Key: Your service's API key (stored securely)
- Confirm Before Posting: Whether to show a confirmation dialog before posting (optional)
Usage
- Open Raycast and search for "Yap"
- Type your post content in the text area
- Press
Enter or click "Post Tweet" to publish
Features
- Real-time character counting - Shows remaining characters out of 280
- Character limit validation - Prevents posting tweets that are too long
- Confirmation dialog - Optional confirmation before posting (configurable)
- Clear content shortcut - Press
⌘ + K to clear the text area
- Quick preferences access - Press
⌘ + , to open preferences
Keyboard Shortcuts
-
⌘ + Enter - Post tweet
-
⌘ + Shift + C - Clear content
-
⌘ + Shift + P - Open extension preferences
-
⌘ + F - Leave Feedback for the extension
Expected Responses
- Success: HTTP 200/201 with optional JSON response
- Authentication Error: HTTP 401 with error message
- Rate Limiting: HTTP 429 with error message
- Other Errors: HTTP 4xx/5xx with error message
Security
- API keys are stored securely using Raycast's secure storage
- All requests use HTTPS
- No data is logged or transmitted to third parties
Troubleshooting
"API Key Required" Error
This means you haven't configured your API key yet. Click "Open Extension Preferences" to set it up.
"Invalid API key" Error
Your API key may be incorrect or expired. Check your service dashboard and update the key in preferences.
"Rate limit exceeded" Error
You've made too many requests. Wait a moment and try again.
Connection Errors
- Verify your API URL is correct
- Check your internet connection
- Ensure your service is running and accessible
Support
If you encounter issues:
- Check the extension preferences are correctly configured
- Verify your API service is working with other tools
- Check the Raycast console for detailed error messages
For extension-specific issues, please check the Raycast extension repository or contact the extension developer.