🎯 Raycast Focus

Two thirds of our time gets lost from context switching. Everything fights for our attention. We get it, it’s hard to resist checking Social Media, News or that last notification. Well, until today…

We’re launching Raycast Focus that lets you achieve your goals without any distractions. Simply use the “Start Focus Session” command to get started. Set a goal, define the duration you want to work on it, and select the apps and websites you want to block.

See it in action in this video and learn how to get the most out of the feature with our manual.

✨ New

Added an “Attach to AI Chat” quick action on File Search and Clipboard History to add files as AI attachments

💎 Improvements

Clipboard History : Added confirmation dialog when reducing the history length

: Added confirmation dialog when reducing the history length Raycast Notes: You can now hide notes window when sharing or recording screen. Use “Hide While Screen Sharing” menu item in the action panel

You can now hide notes window when sharing or recording screen. Use “Hide While Screen Sharing” menu item in the action panel Raycast Notes: Added action menu items for moving list items up/down and for opening Raycast Notes Settings

Added action menu items for moving list items up/down and for opening Raycast Notes Settings Raycast Notes: Improved inline code when used in between parenthesis

🐞 Fixes