v1.89.0January 16, 2025
🎯 Raycast Focus
Two thirds of our time gets lost from context switching. Everything fights for our attention. We get it, it’s hard to resist checking Social Media, News or that last notification. Well, until today…
We’re launching Raycast Focus that lets you achieve your goals without any distractions. Simply use the “Start Focus Session” command to get started. Set a goal, define the duration you want to work on it, and select the apps and websites you want to block.
See it in action in this video and learn how to get the most out of the feature with our manual.
✨ New
- Added an “Attach to AI Chat” quick action on File Search and Clipboard History to add files as AI attachments
💎 Improvements
- Clipboard History: Added confirmation dialog when reducing the history length
- Raycast Notes: You can now hide notes window when sharing or recording screen. Use “Hide While Screen Sharing” menu item in the action panel
- Raycast Notes: Added action menu items for moving list items up/down and for opening Raycast Notes Settings
- Raycast Notes: Improved inline code when used in between parenthesis
🐞 Fixes
- Window Management: Resolved an issue where the menu bar height in the display preview would sometimes be incorrect when creating a multi-display layout
- Raycast Notes: Removed beeping sound when moving list item down with a shortcut
- Raycast Notes: Resolved an issue with tab behavior when nesting list items
- Account Settings: Fixed the subscription information for organizations
- Extension Settings: Fixed a bug where AI Commands would not appear when searching
- Flight Tracker: Fixed incorrect flight duration calculation when flight is delayed