🎁 Raycast Wrapped 2024

It's time to reflect on your productivity over the past year. Get insights on Raycast launches, AI usage, top extensions and applications, time spent on meetings, developer stats, and a lot more!

Get a better understanding of how you’ve used Raycast, broken down by the hour, what features you use the most, and maybe some features you’re missing out on.

Post a snapshot of your stats and summary by clicking Copy as Image in each section, then paste your media to share.

Disclaimer: Most of the data displayed is stored locally, and Raycast does not have access to it. If you moved between machines during the year, some of the data might have been lost. If you’ve used Raycast for less than 14 days, you will not have enough data to be displayed – but there’s always next year!

💎 Improvements

Raycast Notes: You can now find and replace text in the note by pressing ⌘F or by using the “Find in Note” action in the action panel

Raycast Notes: You can now increase or decrease note content scale with ⌘= and ⌘- shortcuts or by using "Zoom In" and "Zoom Out" actions in the action panel. The "Reset Zoom" action will make note content follow the general Raycast text size setting

🐞 Fixes