🌐 Safari Browser Extension

Earlier this year we released a companion browser extension for Chromium-based browsers. Since then, we expanded its capabilities with AI Attachments and API. Today, we are releasing the same browser extension for Safari, bringing all its goodies to users who prefer Apple’s browser.

✨ New

AI Attachments: Added a new attachment for Raycast Notes

📝 Raycast Notes Improvements

You can now copy whole note or selected text as markdown/HTML/plain text

You can now share a note to other apps like Apple Notes, iMessage, etc. Use the “Export…” action in the action panel

You can now choose to close the window or unfocus it on the escape key. Set the behavior in Raycast Settings

Navigation history is saved when Raycast is restarted

Added toggling between character count and word count in note footer

Added ⌥⌘, a shortcut for toggling the format bar

a shortcut for toggling the format bar Added button for creating a new note from browser empty state

Increased menu bar button image size

Reorganized note action panel items

Fixed notes list scrolling in the Search Notes command

🐞 Fixes