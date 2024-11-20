v1.86.0November 20, 2024
🌐 Safari Browser Extension
Earlier this year we released a companion browser extension for Chromium-based browsers. Since then, we expanded its capabilities with AI Attachments and API. Today, we are releasing the same browser extension for Safari, bringing all its goodies to users who prefer Apple’s browser.
✨ New
- AI Attachments: Added a new attachment for Raycast Notes
📝 Raycast Notes Improvements
- You can now copy whole note or selected text as markdown/HTML/plain text
- You can now share a note to other apps like Apple Notes, iMessage, etc. Use the “Export…” action in the action panel
- You can now choose to close the window or unfocus it on the escape key. Set the behavior in Raycast Settings
- Navigation history is saved when Raycast is restarted
- Added toggling between character count and word count in note footer
- Added
⌥⌘,a shortcut for toggling the format bar
- Added button for creating a new note from browser empty state
- Increased menu bar button image size
- Reorganized note action panel items
- Fixed notes list scrolling in the Search Notes command
🐞 Fixes
- Clipboard History: Fixed the issue where a newly copied item was not selected after quickly opening the clipboard history search
- Search Menu Items: Added missing globe modifier key icon
- AI Commands: Fixed full command prompt being added to the search bar history when using the arrow up
- AI Chat: Fixed the issue of QuickLook failing to display images copied as AI attachments