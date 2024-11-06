v1.85.0November 6, 2024
📝 Raycast Notes
Today, our beloved little Floating Notes have grown up and turned into Raycast Notes. It’s a lightweight and frictionless experience with new features:
- Formatting: You can now format your notes with Markdown, a simple Format Bar, or common keyboard shortcuts.
- Multiple Notes: It comes with 5 free notes, and with a Pro subscription, you can create an unlimited number of notes.
- Deeply Integrated: It’s seamlessly integrated into Raycast’s ecosystem. Commands in the root search enable you to create and search your notes. An inline emoji picker allows for self-expression, while AI Commands ensure your grammar is always correct.
This is a big overhaul of one of the features that became table-stakes for many of us. Special thanks to our beta testers who helped us get here. Read more in our blog post and manual page.
💎 Improvements
- AI Chat / Quick AI: Added a
Copy Logaction which can be useful when reporting errors etc
- Calculator: In addition to minor fixes, several improvements have been made to the calculator.
- Data transfer functions: calculate the duration of file transfers (e.g., “time to 3GB at 10 MB/s” results in 300s)
- Speeding up time functions: use a multiplier with a duration (e.g., “54 minutes at 1.5x” results in 36 min)
- Financial functions: calculate interest-related queries (e.g., "savings required for $10k/month @ 5.6%” results in $2.143M)
- Percentage functions: calculate the percentage of one number based on an amount (e.g., “1k on 100k” results in 1% and “50 off 150” yields 33%)
- Lunar day: get the current day of the lunar cycle (e.g., “lunar day” or “lunar day on December 25th, 2025)
- Units: added cubic micrometer & square nanometer units and support for unit expressions with a fractional value, like "1 1/2 pounds"
- Currencies: Polygon symbol (formerly MATIC) was updated to POL. Additionally, Wei and Gwei sub-denominations of ETH have been added.
🐞 Fixes
- Shortcuts: Fixed crashes occurring when retrieving Siri Shortcuts through Scripting Bridge.
If you ever disabled Siri Shortcuts through
defaults, now it is time to re-enable them.
- AI Chat: Ensure the frontmost app is focused when closing the chat window
- Settings: Do not reset detail view scroll position when reloading
- Cloud Sync: Improved error handling when enabling sync
- Misc: Addressed the issue with macOS Sequoia 15.0 Beta 1 to 4 and 15.1 Beta 1, where the app crashes at launch. In these specific OS versions, a breaking change in Apple frameworks prevents Raycast from functioning normally. If you are using these versions, you will see an alert and must update your system to the latest available macOS version.
- Window Management: Fixed screens sorting to be consistent in all cases