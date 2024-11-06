📝 Raycast Notes

Today, our beloved little Floating Notes have grown up and turned into Raycast Notes. It’s a lightweight and frictionless experience with new features:

Formatting: You can now format your notes with Markdown, a simple Format Bar, or common keyboard shortcuts. Multiple Notes: It comes with 5 free notes, and with a Pro subscription, you can create an unlimited number of notes. Deeply Integrated: It’s seamlessly integrated into Raycast’s ecosystem. Commands in the root search enable you to create and search your notes. An inline emoji picker allows for self-expression, while AI Commands ensure your grammar is always correct.

This is a big overhaul of one of the features that became table-stakes for many of us. Special thanks to our beta testers who helped us get here. Read more in our blog post and manual page.

💎 Improvements

AI Chat / Quick AI: Added a Copy Log action which can be useful when reporting errors etc

Added a action which can be useful when reporting errors etc Calculator: In addition to minor fixes, several improvements have been made to the calculator. Data transfer functions: calculate the duration of file transfers (e.g., “time to 3GB at 10 MB/s” results in 300s) Speeding up time functions: use a multiplier with a duration (e.g., “54 minutes at 1.5x” results in 36 min) Financial functions: calculate interest-related queries (e.g., "savings required for $10k/month @ 5.6%” results in $2.143M) Percentage functions: calculate the percentage of one number based on an amount (e.g., “1k on 100k” results in 1% and “50 off 150” yields 33%) Lunar day: get the current day of the lunar cycle (e.g., “lunar day” or “lunar day on December 25th, 2025) Units: added cubic micrometer & square nanometer units and support for unit expressions with a fractional value, like "1 1/2 pounds" Currencies: Polygon symbol (formerly MATIC) was updated to POL. Additionally, Wei and Gwei sub-denominations of ETH have been added.

🐞 Fixes