v1.84.0October 9, 2024
⌨️ Escape Key Behavior
You can now customize the behavior of the Raycast window when the Escape key is pressed. By default, it clears the search bar and navigates back. However, users transitioning from other launchers may expect the window to close when the Escape key is pressed. You can change the behavior in Settings → Advanced Settings → Escape Key Behavior.
💎 Improvements
- Eject All Disks: Now ignores iOS 18 simulator disk images
- Fallback Commands: Commands can now be reordered using drag-and-drop
- Clipboard History: Disabling Update History after action now only applies to actions run in the Clipboard History command
- Search Emoji & Symbols: Added symbols for Return, Tab, Escape, and Forward-Delete keys
🐞 Fixes
- Auto Quit: Removed the Auto Quit action for Finder, which cannot be terminated
- Search Bar: Added error toasts informing the user about reaching the character limit when pasting text
- Quick AI: Regenerating after changing the model should now utilize the new model
- AI Preferences: Fixed the issue of the model dropdown closing automatically after a period
- Clipboard History: Fixed the incorrect item selection when searching for an item
- Misc: Fixed the selection of the wrong item in lists when a user has more than 12 pinned items