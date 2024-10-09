⌨️ Escape Key Behavior

You can now customize the behavior of the Raycast window when the Escape key is pressed. By default, it clears the search bar and navigates back. However, users transitioning from other launchers may expect the window to close when the Escape key is pressed. You can change the behavior in Settings → Advanced Settings → Escape Key Behavior.

💎 Improvements

Eject All Disks : Now ignores iOS 18 simulator disk images

: Now ignores iOS 18 simulator disk images Fallback Commands: Commands can now be reordered using drag-and-drop

Commands can now be reordered using drag-and-drop Clipboard History : Disabling Update History after action now only applies to actions run in the Clipboard History command

: Disabling Update History after action now only applies to actions run in the Clipboard History command Search Emoji & Symbols: Added symbols for Return, Tab, Escape, and Forward-Delete keys

🐞 Fixes