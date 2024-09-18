Sequoia Ready

While there are no major new features, we've focused on ironing out few bits to make Raycast run smoothly on Sequoia. Enjoy improved stability and performance!

💎 Improvements

Quicklinks: Import or export Quicklinks in JSON format using new commands “Import Quicklinks” and “Export Quicklinks”. They can also be exported using an action from the search

Import or export Quicklinks in JSON format using new commands “Import Quicklinks” and “Export Quicklinks”. They can also be exported using an action from the search AI Commands: Built-in commands previously using the Open AI GPT-3.5 Turbo model now use GPT-4o mini

🐞 Fixes