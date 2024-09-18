v1.83.0September 18, 2024
Sequoia Ready
While there are no major new features, we've focused on ironing out few bits to make Raycast run smoothly on Sequoia. Enjoy improved stability and performance!
💎 Improvements
- Quicklinks: Import or export Quicklinks in JSON format using new commands “Import Quicklinks” and “Export Quicklinks”. They can also be exported using an action from the search
- AI Commands: Built-in commands previously using the Open AI GPT-3.5 Turbo model now use GPT-4o mini
🐞 Fixes
- Window Management: Fixed Next/Previous Display shortcuts not working after attaching new displays while Raycast is running
- Window Management: Fixed pasting from Clipboard History to “Create Window Layout” window text fields
- AI Chat: Fixed “Active Document from App” appearing when no documents were available
- Clipboard History: Fixed the first item being selected after deleting an entry
- Account Preferences: Resolved issues with trial information displayed incorrectly on the account page for referrals