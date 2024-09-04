v1.82.0September 4, 2024
✨ Bug fixes & Improvements
While this is a small release, it includes a private beta for the major feature that people have been asking for a while – the next iteration of floating notes. Before we roll it out to everyone, we want to test it with a small group of people to iron out the experience. You can apply for the beta in our Slack Community. Hopefully, the private beta phase won’t take long, and we will make this feature available to everyone soon.
💎 Improvements
- Translator: Added new Actions and keyboard shortcuts to switch Source and Target languages
- Markdown: Improved indentation of numbered lists
🐞 Fixes
- Misc: Fixed lags when launching Raycast on macOS Sequoia Beta
- AI: Fixed “Active Document in Frontmost App” unable to get the document on macOS Sequoia
- AI: Fixed occasional crash when opening a markdown link
- AI Chat: Ensure syntax highlighting does not block the app
- Menu Bar: Fixed issue where menu bar item with missing icon caused a hang
- Menu Bar: Fixed an issue where menu bar item could be duplicated
- Markdown: Fixed incorrect paragraph spacing before line breaks