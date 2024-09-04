✨ Bug fixes & Improvements

While this is a small release, it includes a private beta for the major feature that people have been asking for a while – the next iteration of floating notes. Before we roll it out to everyone, we want to test it with a small group of people to iron out the experience. You can apply for the beta in our Slack Community. Hopefully, the private beta phase won’t take long, and we will make this feature available to everyone soon.

💎 Improvements

Translator: Added new Actions and keyboard shortcuts to switch Source and Target languages

Markdown: Improved indentation of numbered lists

🐞 Fixes