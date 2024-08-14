StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
v1.81.0August 14, 2024

LaTeX Support

How do I solve a quadratic equation? Now you see the results rendered beautifully with LaTeX in AI Chat and Quick AI 🥳. We also support LaTeX in a few other places such as extension detail view Markdown. See the manual for more details.

✨ New

  • AI Commands: You can now set a default model for custom AI Commands in Settings → AI. Any custom commands that have the Default model selected will dynamically use whichever model is set as default.

💎 Improvements

  • My Schedule: updated the logo for Webex
  • Search AI Commands: Select multiple commands and batch change the model or creativity. This makes it much easier to update commands when new models become available
  • AI Chat: We’ve added a Full Content Width setting to control the width of the chat content for larger window sizes. By default Full Content Width is disabled
  • Auto Quit: Now compatible with Cloud Sync, so your auto quit settings will automatically sync and be applied across all your Macs.

🐞 Fixes

  • Window Management: Increased timeout period to 15 s for apps that take very long to open
  • Window Management: Added support for resizing fullscreen windows
  • Action Panel: Fixed unexpected disabling of action menu items
  • Root Search: Fixed text clipping when moving through history items with arrow keys
  • Clipboard History: Fixed duplicated image entry when copying the same remote image from clipboard history
  • Send Screen to AI Chat: Addressed issue where the attachment would not load in macOS 14
  • Misc: Capturing the selected text no longer resets the Raycast window position
