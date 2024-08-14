LaTeX Support

How do I solve a quadratic equation? Now you see the results rendered beautifully with LaTeX in AI Chat and Quick AI 🥳. We also support LaTeX in a few other places such as extension detail view Markdown. See the manual for more details.

✨ New

AI Commands: You can now set a default model for custom AI Commands in Settings → AI. Any custom commands that have the Default model selected will dynamically use whichever model is set as default.

💎 Improvements

My Schedule : updated the logo for Webex

Search AI Commands: Select multiple commands and batch change the model or creativity. This makes it much easier to update commands when new models become available

AI Chat: We've added a Full Content Width setting to control the width of the chat content for larger window sizes. By default Full Content Width is disabled

Auto Quit: Now compatible with Cloud Sync, so your auto quit settings will automatically sync and be applied across all your Macs.

🐞 Fixes