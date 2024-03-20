🌐 Companion Browser Extension

A lot of the interactions with our computers happen in a web browser. With our new companion Chrome Extension, Raycast can bring the context of any webpage to Raycast AI and make it easy to summarize or ask questions about your active browser tab. You can now also follow-up on that answer about the webpage, or any other answer you get back from Quick AI.

✨ New

Quick AI: Follow-up enables you to continue the conversation right in the Raycast window

💎 Improvements

Snippets: Improved snippets reliability and performance. We have been fine-tuning the engine for snippet injection lately to deliver the best performance. Please let us know if you experience any issues in the latest version

Contacts are now sorted based on default user preference My Schedule: Add action to list and copy information about specific attendees

🐞 Fixes