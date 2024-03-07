v1.69.0March 7, 2024
💬 New AI Chat
We’ve revamped AI Chat to make it easier to find, navigate, and manage your chats. All Window Management features are now supported too. And you can choose between keeping the window “Always on Top” like the floating behavior you’re used to, or let it behave like any regular macOS window. With this release, we’ve set a new foundation for exciting features coming soon to AI Chat.
Note: AI Chat is a part of our paid PRO subscription
✨ New
- AI Chat: New sidebar to switch between chats, and search chats via their content
- AI Chat: Choose between “Always on Top” or normal window behavior
- AI Chat: Full Window Management support
💎 Improvements
- AI Chat: Automatic Web Search preference is remembered across new chats
- AI Chat: Button in the rename popover to generate a title with AI
- AI Chat: Larger action palette and chat switcher
- Snippets: Quicker overall snippet expansion and better detection of focusable elements
- Snippets: Commands with parameters now properly working with the Text Expander
- My Schedule: Show the conference provider icon in the event item
- Calculator: Added support for time spans expressed in two units "in minutes and seconds", "in hours and minutes", etc.. The result for operations on time has been improved: for example, "25 min / 12" = (2 min 5 seconds), "1h20m + 45m" = (2 hours 5 min)
- Calculator: Added support for formatting a date using the same format as the
{date}dynamic placeholder - for example, "March 12, 2023 as EEEE, MMM d, yyyy" (= Sunday, Mar 12, 2023)
- Calculator: For Europeans, added support for automatic 3 decimal places of accuracy in currency results: €12,995 - €1,747 = €11,248 (Note that the result is still 11, not 11 thousand)
- Calculator: Added support for the
Oklaband
Oklchcolor formats
- Quicklinks: Favicon resolving should be more robust now
🐞 Fixes
- Date Picker: Fixed an issue where it was not possible to select dates in the past
- Calculator: Fixed some color space conversion issues