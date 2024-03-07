💬 New AI Chat

We’ve revamped AI Chat to make it easier to find, navigate, and manage your chats. All Window Management features are now supported too. And you can choose between keeping the window “Always on Top” like the floating behavior you’re used to, or let it behave like any regular macOS window. With this release, we’ve set a new foundation for exciting features coming soon to AI Chat.

Note: AI Chat is a part of our paid PRO subscription

✨ New

AI Chat: New sidebar to switch between chats, and search chats via their content

AI Chat: Choose between "Always on Top" or normal window behavior

AI Chat: Full Window Management support

💎 Improvements

AI Chat: Automatic Web Search preference is remembered across new chats

AI Chat: Button in the rename popover to generate a title with AI

AI Chat: Larger action palette and chat switcher

Larger action palette and chat switcher Snippets: Quicker overall snippet expansion and better detection of focusable elements

Snippets: Commands with parameters now properly working with the Text Expander

My Schedule: Show the conference provider icon in the event item

Show the conference provider icon in the event item Calculator: Added support for time spans expressed in two units "in minutes and seconds", "in hours and minutes", etc.. The result for operations on time has been improved: for example, "25 min / 12" = (2 min 5 seconds), "1h20m + 45m" = (2 hours 5 min)

Calculator: Added support for formatting a date using the same format as the {date} dynamic placeholder - for example, "March 12, 2023 as EEEE, MMM d, yyyy" (= Sunday, Mar 12, 2023)

Calculator: For Europeans, added support for automatic 3 decimal places of accuracy in currency results: €12,995 - €1,747 = €11,248 (Note that the result is still 11, not 11 thousand)

Calculator: Added support for the Oklab and Oklch color formats

Added support for the and color formats Quicklinks: Favicon resolving should be more robust now

🐞 Fixes