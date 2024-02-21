v1.68.0February 21, 2024
✨ Quality of Life Improvements
While we're working on bigger features, enjoy this release with a few small but nice improvements.
💎 Improvements
- Clipboard History: Highlight matches of the search text to make it easier to find what you are looking for
- Snippets: You can use “Search Snippets” as a fallback command now
- Snippets: Allow up to 5k snippets
- Search Menu Items: You can now pin menu items
- Calculator: Introduced calendar calculations for special days like "days until Christmas" and "Chinese New Year 2025”
- Calculator: Added support for the detection of new color formats (HWB, Lab, LCH) as well as actions to copy a color to those formats
- Clipboard History: Added a new action to share an item with the native macOS Share extensions
- About Raycast: You can now click the version number and copy it to the clipboard
🐞 Fixes
- Calculator: Fixed issue fetching currencies right after importing settings & data or wiping your database
- Eject All Disks: Improved handling of APFS volumes
- Preferences: Improved stability of extensions management
- Snippets: Fixed cursor jumping to the end of the text when focused
- Snippets: Fixed ⌘+A not working after focus
- Snippets: Improved regex performance