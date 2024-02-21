✨ Quality of Life Improvements

While we're working on bigger features, enjoy this release with a few small but nice improvements.

💎 Improvements

Clipboard History: Highlight matches of the search text to make it easier to find what you are looking for

Snippets : You can use "Search Snippets" as a fallback command now

: You can use “Search Snippets” as a fallback command now Snippets : Allow up to 5k snippets

: Allow up to 5k snippets Search Menu Items: You can now pin menu items

You can now pin menu items Calculator: Introduced calendar calculations for special days like "days until Christmas" and "Chinese New Year 2025”

Calculator : Added support for the detection of new color formats (HWB, Lab, LCH) as well as actions to copy a color to those formats

Clipboard History : Added a new action to share an item with the native macOS Share extensions

: Added a new action to share an item with the native macOS Share extensions About Raycast: You can now click the version number and copy it to the clipboard

🐞 Fixes