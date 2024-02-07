💬 Smarter AI Chat

AI Chat now has the same access to real-time web results as Quick AI. This allows you to make a series of requests with accurate, up-to-date web-results and combine these queries to perform more complex research.

Note: AI Chat is a part of our paid PRO subscription

💎 Improvements

Dynamic Placeholders : Allow passing an empty string as the default value of an {argument} placeholder

: Allow passing an empty string as the default value of an placeholder AI Chat: Configuration button has moved to the bottom action bar

Configuration button has moved to the bottom action bar Quick AI: Response images are now resized to fit in the window.

Response images are now resized to fit in the window. AI Chat / Quick AI : Added a “Save Image” action to save any response images to the Finder

: Added a “Save Image” action to save any response images to the Finder Store : Visually improved the look of Disabled by default so it’s easier to spot disabled commands in the extensions commands list.

: Visually improved the look of so it’s easier to spot disabled commands in the extensions commands list. Application Hotkey: improved the behavior for minimized applications

🐞 Fixes