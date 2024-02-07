StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in

Changelog

v1.67.0February 7, 2024

💬 Smarter AI Chat

AI Chat now has the same access to real-time web results as Quick AI. This allows you to make a series of requests with accurate, up-to-date web-results and combine these queries to perform more complex research.

Note: AI Chat is a part of our paid PRO subscription

smarterAIChat

💎 Improvements

  • Dynamic Placeholders: Allow passing an empty string as the default value of an {argument} placeholder
  • AI Chat: Configuration button has moved to the bottom action bar
  • Quick AI: Response images are now resized to fit in the window.
  • AI Chat / Quick AI: Added a “Save Image” action to save any response images to the Finder
  • Store: Visually improved the look of Disabled by default so it’s easier to spot disabled commands in the extensions commands list.
  • Application Hotkey: improved the behavior for minimized applications

🐞 Fixes

  • AI Commands: Fixed the inline code being wrongly highlighted when using “Highlight editing changes”
  • Snippets: Fixed expansion of snippets containing {argument} placeholders within Raycast itself
  • Fixed issues getting the selected text from Google Docs
  • Fixed an issue where the Raycast window would disappear when getting the selected text from Electron apps when Stage Manager is enabled
  • Force terminate apps if regular terminate doesn’t work on the “Restart Application” logic.
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingFAQ
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
SnippetsPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.