v1.67.0February 7, 2024
💬 Smarter AI Chat
AI Chat now has the same access to real-time web results as Quick AI. This allows you to make a series of requests with accurate, up-to-date web-results and combine these queries to perform more complex research.
Note: AI Chat is a part of our paid PRO subscription
💎 Improvements
- Dynamic Placeholders: Allow passing an empty string as the default value of an
{argument}placeholder
- AI Chat: Configuration button has moved to the bottom action bar
- Quick AI: Response images are now resized to fit in the window.
- AI Chat / Quick AI: Added a “Save Image” action to save any response images to the Finder
- Store: Visually improved the look of
Disabled by defaultso it’s easier to spot disabled commands in the extensions commands list.
- Application Hotkey: improved the behavior for minimized applications
🐞 Fixes
- AI Commands: Fixed the inline code being wrongly highlighted when using “Highlight editing changes”
- Snippets: Fixed expansion of snippets containing
{argument}placeholders within Raycast itself
- Fixed issues getting the selected text from Google Docs
- Fixed an issue where the Raycast window would disappear when getting the selected text from Electron apps when Stage Manager is enabled
- Force terminate apps if regular terminate doesn’t work on the “Restart Application” logic.