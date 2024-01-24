📝 Dynamic Snippet Argument

Ever wanted to be able to tweak part of a snippet just before expanding it? The {argument} placeholder is now available in snippets as well, making it easy to have different “slots” in addition to the {cursor} placeholder.

✨ New

Dynamic Placeholder : You can now specify “modifiers” to change the value of a placeholder, eg. {clipboard | uppercase} would change “raycast” into “RAYCAST”.

: You can now specify “modifiers” to change the value of a placeholder, eg. would change “raycast” into “RAYCAST”. New action to restart applications in the root search. Press ⌘ K on a running application and search for “Restart Application” or simply press ⌃ ⇧ R .

on a running application and search for “Restart Application” or simply press . Another new action, this time to disable commands from the root search. Search for “Disable Command” in any command’s action panel, or press ⌃ ⇧ ⌘ D . If you change your mind, you can re-enable any command from Extension Settings.

💎 Improvements

Application Uninstaller: Uninstalling big applications is now much faster and you can adjust the list sorting.

Uninstalling big applications is now much faster and you can adjust the list sorting. Applications : added an option to modify the behavior of app-specific hotkeys when the application is the frontmost upon activation - hide it (default) or keep it frontmost.

: added an option to modify the behavior of app-specific hotkeys when the application is the frontmost upon activation - hide it (default) or keep it frontmost. Clipboard : Added secondary action to copy the edited entry after saving it.

: Added secondary action to copy the edited entry after saving it. Emoji: Added "caps lock" keyword for ⇪ and "shift" for ⇧.

🐞 Fixes