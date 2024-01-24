v1.66.0January 24, 2024
📝 Dynamic Snippet Argument
Ever wanted to be able to tweak part of a snippet just before expanding it? The
{argument} placeholder is now available in snippets as well, making it easy to have different “slots” in addition to the
{cursor} placeholder.
✨ New
- Dynamic Placeholder: You can now specify “modifiers” to change the value of a placeholder, eg.
{clipboard | uppercase}would change “raycast” into “RAYCAST”.
- New action to restart applications in the root search. Press
⌘
Kon a running application and search for “Restart Application” or simply press
⌃
⇧
R.
- Another new action, this time to disable commands from the root search. Search for “Disable Command” in any command’s action panel, or press
⌃
⇧
⌘
D. If you change your mind, you can re-enable any command from Extension Settings.
💎 Improvements
- Application Uninstaller: Uninstalling big applications is now much faster and you can adjust the list sorting.
- Applications: added an option to modify the behavior of app-specific hotkeys when the application is the frontmost upon activation - hide it (default) or keep it frontmost.
- Clipboard: Added secondary action to copy the edited entry after saving it.
- Emoji: Added "caps lock" keyword for ⇪ and "shift" for ⇧.
🐞 Fixes
- Calendar Status Item: Fixed a bug where it wasn’t possible to join a meeting from the menu bar if
Open camera before meetingswas enabled.