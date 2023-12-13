🎁 Raycast Wrapped 2023

It's time to reflect on your productivity over the past year. Get insights on Raycast launches, AI usage, top extensions and applications, time spent on meetings, developer stats, and a lot more!

Get a better understanding of how you’ve used Raycast, broken down by the hour, what features you use the most, and maybe some features you’re missing out on.

Post a snapshot of your stats and summary by clicking Copy as Image in each section, then paste your media to share.

Disclaimer: Most of the data displayed is stored locally, and Raycast does not have access to it. If you moved between machines during the year, some of the data might have been lost. If you’ve used Raycast for less than 30 days, you will not have enough data to be displayed – but there’s always next year!

✨ New

AI Commands: Highlight edits in the AI response by enabling this option via “Create AI Command” or edit existing ones

Argument placeholders can now specify a list of options to choose from. Script Commands: Introduced a new Argument type: dropdown . You can now specify a list of options to choose from.

💎 Improvements

Improved contrast of highlights in the “Fix Spelling and Grammar” AI Command.

Camera preview : The window will remain visible even when losing focus.

: The window will remain visible even when losing focus. Font: Upgrading Raycast font to Inter 4.0.

Upgrading Raycast font to Inter 4.0. Script Commands : Deprecate Argument.secure = true in favor of Argument.type = "password" to match the syntax of Extensions.

: Deprecate in favor of to match the syntax of Extensions. Modifier keys will now be displayed in their canonical order.

