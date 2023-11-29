📸 Camera Preview

Ever wanted to check your background before joining your next meeting? Or see if your hair looks good? Or simply take a selfie? Now you can do all of that right in Raycast. Introducing our latest command: "Open Camera". Simply open the command, select your camera, mirror the video, or take a photo.

We've also made it easy to preview your camera before joining meetings with a new setting. Go to Raycast Settings > Extensions > My Schedule > Preview Camera to enable it.

💎 Improvements

Calculator: Now convert rem to px . The default font size value is 16px.

Now convert to . The default font size value is 16px. Preferences: Extensions that use space as an alias will no longer appear as empty space. Instead, it displays as "␣".

Extensions that use space as an alias will no longer appear as empty space. Instead, it displays as "␣". Quit All Applications: Now closes all Finder windows by default. You can disable this behavior in the command’s settings.

Now closes all Finder windows by default. You can disable this behavior in the command’s settings. Set Volume: Setting the volume now also unmutes the audio.

Setting the volume now also unmutes the audio. Quick AI: Users with the GPT-4 upgrade can now use this model for Quick AI. Choose the default model in Settings → AI, or switch the model directly in the Quick AI command.

🐞 Fixes