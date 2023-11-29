v1.63.0November 29, 2023
📸 Camera Preview
Ever wanted to check your background before joining your next meeting? Or see if your hair looks good? Or simply take a selfie? Now you can do all of that right in Raycast. Introducing our latest command: "Open Camera". Simply open the command, select your camera, mirror the video, or take a photo.
We've also made it easy to preview your camera before joining meetings with a new setting. Go to Raycast Settings > Extensions > My Schedule > Preview Camera to enable it.
💎 Improvements
- Calculator: Now convert
remto
px. The default font size value is 16px.
- Preferences: Extensions that use space as an alias will no longer appear as empty space. Instead, it displays as "␣".
- Quit All Applications: Now closes all Finder windows by default. You can disable this behavior in the command’s settings.
- Set Volume: Setting the volume now also unmutes the audio.
- Quick AI: Users with the GPT-4 upgrade can now use this model for Quick AI. Choose the default model in Settings → AI, or switch the model directly in the Quick AI command.
🐞 Fixes
- Forms: Fixed an issue where markdown rendering gets broken in the text area form component.
- Shortcuts: Fixed Shortcuts discovery issues in macOS 12.
- My Schedule: Fixed occasional Calendar permissions errors in My Schedule.
- Quick AI: Fixed an issue where the wrong prompt was used when regenerating old answers.