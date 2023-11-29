StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in

Changelog

v1.63.0November 29, 2023

📸 Camera Preview

1 63 0_camera_preview

Ever wanted to check your background before joining your next meeting? Or see if your hair looks good? Or simply take a selfie? Now you can do all of that right in Raycast. Introducing our latest command: "Open Camera". Simply open the command, select your camera, mirror the video, or take a photo.

We've also made it easy to preview your camera before joining meetings with a new setting. Go to Raycast Settings > Extensions > My Schedule > Preview Camera to enable it.

💎 Improvements

  • Calculator: Now convert rem to px. The default font size value is 16px.
  • Preferences: Extensions that use space as an alias will no longer appear as empty space. Instead, it displays as "␣".
  • Quit All Applications: Now closes all Finder windows by default. You can disable this behavior in the command’s settings.
  • Set Volume: Setting the volume now also unmutes the audio.
  • Quick AI: Users with the GPT-4 upgrade can now use this model for Quick AI. Choose the default model in Settings → AI, or switch the model directly in the Quick AI command.

🐞 Fixes

  • Forms: Fixed an issue where markdown rendering gets broken in the text area form component.
  • Shortcuts: Fixed Shortcuts discovery issues in macOS 12.
  • My Schedule: Fixed occasional Calendar permissions errors in My Schedule.
  • Quick AI: Fixed an issue where the wrong prompt was used when regenerating old answers.
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingFAQ
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
SnippetsPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.