Changelog

v1.103.0September 15, 2025

💻 macOS Tahoe Ready

Release - macOS 26

macOS Tahoe is out, bringing many user interface changes. While there are no major new features, we've focused on implementing some of these design tweaks in Raycast, such as Liquid Glass controls in AI Chat.

💎 Improvements

  • Focus: Support for Comet browser

🐞 Fixes

  • AI Chat: Window can now be made full-screen again
  • AI Chat: Floating window will now follow the current space
  • Auto-quit: Fix video conference apps terminated while audio, video or screen sharing was active (macOS Tahoe)
