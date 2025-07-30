🎙️ Auto Transcribe with Granola, Auto Models & Bring Your Own Models

Never take meeting notes again (😱) with Auto Transcribe, powered by Granola. Your meetings can now be transcribed and usefully summarized so you can stay focused on the discussion. Auto Transcribe works together with Auto Join Meetings so you can seamlessly jump into calls while Granola captures all the important details in the background.

Go to Settings → Extensions → My Schedule to enable and customize. You can decide which meetings this applies to as well as whether to show a confirmation before joining so you’re never caught off guard before joining your next call.

✨ New

AI Chat Text Settings: You can now control the text size and line spacing in AI Chat independently of the main window. See Settings → AI → AI Chat

🧪 New AI Experiments

Auto Model: Let AI choose the best model for the job at hand. We’ve enabled this by default so you can simply pick Auto when choosing a model and the most suitable model will be used for your prompt. We’re currently testing this (hence, experimental!) and will be fine tuning it as we receive your feedback. Please use the 👍 👎 and let us know how it’s going in #ai-experiments. Check out the AI Manual for more details.

Bring Your Own Models: For advanced users you can now add any OpenAI compatible LLM provider to Raycast AI. BYOM (Custom Providers) is disabled by default.

Note: To enable or disable AI Experiments go to Settings → AI → Experiments

🐞 Fixes