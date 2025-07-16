🌿 Chat Branching (Experimental)

Create alternate conversation paths from any point in your chat history. Think of it as a "save point" where you can explore different directions without losing your original conversation. With background execution, you can kick off multiple branches that continue processing even when you switch between chats.

To use: From any AI Chat, simply press CMD + Shift + B to create a new branched chat and continue the conversation. Alternatively, you can right click on a chat in the sidebar, and select Branch Chat .

Note: This is an experimental feature. We’d like to see if you find it useful and how we might improve it. We’ve enabled it by default as it won’t disrupt your existing workflow, but if you’d like to disable it, go to AI Settings → Experiments. Please share your thoughts and feedback in #ai-experiments.

✨ New

OpenRouter: We’ve added support for OpenRouter in order to give you even more control and flexibility over your AI usage in Raycast. OpenRouter provides access to a wide range of public models and has a beautiful, easy interface to manage your usage and costs without a subscription. To use: Add your OpenRouter API key in AI Settings → Custom Providers → OpenRouter. Once the key is validated, OpenRouter models will appear in the model picker.

Clipboard History : Added a new Paste Sequentially command allows you to paste previously copied content one after another into your frontmost application. It's best used with a hotkey, e.g. ⌥ + ⇧ + V .

: Added a new Paste Sequentially command allows you to paste previously copied content one after another into your frontmost application. It’s best used with a hotkey, e.g. . Calendar: Added support Riverside and StreamYard as conference providers for upcoming meetings.

💎 Improvements

AI: Added a Show Tool Call Info switch in Settings → AI. When enabled you can view arguments and output for all tool calls in the chat

Added a switch in Settings → AI. When enabled you can view arguments and output for all tool calls in the chat AI: We now show a warning in the chat if there is an on-going incident with the LLM provider

We now show a warning in the chat if there is an on-going incident with the LLM provider AI Chat: Composer text is now preserved when switching between chats

Composer text is now preserved when switching between chats AI Chat: Improved handling of presets in new chat menu

Improved handling of presets in new chat menu MCP: The server version is now displayed when viewing a server in Manage Servers

The server version is now displayed when viewing a server in Manage Servers MCP: Added DENO_PATH and NODE_PATH to stdio environment

🐞 Fixes