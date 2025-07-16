🌿 Chat Branching (Experimental)
Create alternate conversation paths from any point in your chat history. Think of it as a "save point" where you can explore different directions without losing your original conversation. With background execution, you can kick off multiple branches that continue processing even when you switch between chats.
To use: From any AI Chat, simply press
CMD + Shift + B to create a new branched chat and continue the conversation. Alternatively, you can right click on a chat in the sidebar, and select
Branch Chat.
Note: This is an experimental feature. We’d like to see if you find it useful and how we might improve it. We’ve enabled it by default as it won’t disrupt your existing workflow, but if you’d like to disable it, go to AI Settings → Experiments. Please share your thoughts and feedback in #ai-experiments.
✨ New
- OpenRouter: We’ve added support for OpenRouter in order to give you even more control and flexibility over your AI usage in Raycast. OpenRouter provides access to a wide range of public models and has a beautiful, easy interface to manage your usage and costs without a subscription. To use: Add your OpenRouter API key in AI Settings → Custom Providers → OpenRouter. Once the key is validated, OpenRouter models will appear in the model picker.
- Clipboard History: Added a new Paste Sequentially command allows you to paste previously copied content one after another into your frontmost application. It’s best used with a hotkey, e.g.
⌥ + ⇧ + V.
- Calendar: Added support Riverside and StreamYard as conference providers for upcoming meetings.
💎 Improvements
- AI: Added a
Show Tool Call Infoswitch in Settings → AI. When enabled you can view arguments and output for all tool calls in the chat
- AI: We now show a warning in the chat if there is an on-going incident with the LLM provider
- AI Chat: Composer text is now preserved when switching between chats
- AI Chat: Improved handling of presets in new chat menu
- MCP: The server version is now displayed when viewing a server in Manage Servers
- MCP: Added
DENO_PATHand
NODE_PATHto stdio environment
🐞 Fixes
- AI: Always use the original image when saving and sharing a chat image
- AI: Fixed cursor jumping after mentioning an AI Extension in root search
- AI: Fixed chat message layout corruption in Tahoe developer betas
- AI: Improved model fallback handling when using an API key
- AI Chat: Fixed jumping to first pinned chat after completion when >20 pinned items
- AI Chat: Generated chat titles should now use the user’s language
- Quick AI: Fixed Regenerate with Model action for commands
- MCP: Fixed the Streamable HTTP client accept header
- MCP: Fixed an issue parsing large numbers
- MCP: The HTTP client is now compatible with Atlassian’s MCP server