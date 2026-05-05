Harmonic

A Raycast extension for searching musical notes and chords, viewing their frequencies, and playing them as tones.

Features

Search Notes

Search by name using natural language ("A flat", "C sharp") or symbols ("Ab", "C#", "Bb"). Select a note to see all octaves (0-8) with:

Frequency in Hz

MIDI note number

Octave range label (Sub-bass through Extreme)

Notable labels (Middle C, Concert A, etc.)

Search Chords

Search using lead sheet / chord symbol notation:

Triads: C , Dm , Edim , Faug , Gsus4

, , , , Seventh chords: Cmaj7 , Dm7 , G7 , Am7b5

, , , Extended: C9 , Dm11 , G13

, , Altered: G7#9 , C7b5 , D7#11

, , Jazz voicings: Cmaj7#11 , Dm6/9 , G7alt

Chord types are labeled by category (Triad, Seventh, Extended, Altered, Jazz, Lydian, Modal) and autocomplete as you type.

Audio Playback

Tone types : Warm (default), Pure Sine, Bright, Soft Decay

: Warm (default), Pure Sine, Bright, Soft Decay Durations : 1s, 2s (default), 5s, or infinite

: 1s, 2s (default), 5s, or infinite Stack pitches by playing multiple notes or chords

by playing multiple notes or chords Stop all with Cmd+Shift+S

Install

npm install npm run dev

Then open Raycast and search for "Search Notes" or "Search Chords".

Keyboard Shortcuts