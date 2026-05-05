A Raycast extension for searching musical notes and chords, viewing their frequencies, and playing them as tones.
Search by name using natural language ("A flat", "C sharp") or symbols ("Ab", "C#", "Bb"). Select a note to see all octaves (0-8) with:
Search using lead sheet / chord symbol notation:
C,
Dm,
Edim,
Faug,
Gsus4
Cmaj7,
Dm7,
G7,
Am7b5
C9,
Dm11,
G13
G7#9,
C7b5,
D7#11
Cmaj7#11,
Dm6/9,
G7alt
Chord types are labeled by category (Triad, Seventh, Extended, Altered, Jazz, Lydian, Modal) and autocomplete as you type.
Cmd+Shift+S
npm install
npm run dev
Then open Raycast and search for "Search Notes" or "Search Chords".
|Shortcut
|Action
Cmd+1
|Play for 1 second
Cmd+2
|Play for 2 seconds
Cmd+5
|Play for 5 seconds
Cmd+0
|Play infinitely
Cmd+Shift+S
|Stop all playback
Cmd+C
|Copy frequency / chord notes
Cmd+Shift+C
|Copy note name / frequencies