HDRI Library

A Raycast extension for browsing and downloading high-quality HDRI images from Poly Haven, a curated public asset library for 3D artists and game designers.

Features

Browse HDRIs : Search and browse the complete Poly Haven HDRI library with beautiful thumbnail previews

: Search and browse the complete Poly Haven HDRI library with beautiful thumbnail previews Quick Download : Download HDRIs in your preferred resolution (1k, 2k, 4k, 8k) and format (EXR, HDR, JPG)

: Download HDRIs in your preferred resolution (1k, 2k, 4k, 8k) and format (EXR, HDR, JPG) Favorites : Save your favorite HDRIs for quick access

: Save your favorite HDRIs for quick access Download History : Keep track of downloaded assets with local file paths

: Keep track of downloaded assets with local file paths Custom Settings : Configure default download directory, resolution, and format preferences

: Configure default download directory, resolution, and format preferences Cross-Platform: Works seamlessly on both macOS and Windows

How to Use

Open Raycast and search for "Find HDRI" Browse or search for HDRIs using the search bar Use the filter dropdown to view All HDRIs, Favorites, or Downloaded items Select an HDRI to see download options: Quick Download : Downloads using your default settings (⌘D)

: Downloads using your default settings (⌘D) Download Options : Choose specific resolution and format

: Choose specific resolution and format Favorite : Save to favorites for quick access (⌘F)

: Save to favorites for quick access (⌘F) Settings: Configure preferences (⌘,)

Settings

Access settings from any HDRI's action panel to configure:

Download Directory : Choose where files are saved (defaults to Downloads folder)

: Choose where files are saved (defaults to Downloads folder) Default Format : EXR, HDR, or JPG

: EXR, HDR, or JPG Default Resolution: 1k, 2k, 4k, or 8k

Supporting Poly Haven

Poly Haven is a 100% free, community-funded asset library. All assets are released under the CC0 (Public Domain) license, meaning you can use them for any purpose - commercial or personal - without restrictions or attribution.

Creating high-quality assets like 16k+ resolution HDRIs, PBR textures, and 3D models is expensive and time-consuming. Poly Haven relies on community support to continue providing free assets to everyone.

Please consider supporting Poly Haven on Patreon to help them:

Hire more artists to create even more assets

Afford better equipment for higher quality scans

Keep the servers running and the website free for everyone

Continue growing as a team

Your support helps ensure that Poly Haven can continue providing free, high-quality assets to the entire 3D community. Every contribution makes a difference!

Support Poly Haven on Patreon →

License

This extension is licensed under MIT. All HDRI assets downloaded through this extension are provided by Poly Haven and are licensed under CC0 (Public Domain).