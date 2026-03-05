HDRI Library
A Raycast extension for browsing and downloading high-quality HDRI images from Poly Haven, a curated public asset library for 3D artists and game designers.
Features
- Browse HDRIs: Search and browse the complete Poly Haven HDRI library with beautiful thumbnail previews
- Quick Download: Download HDRIs in your preferred resolution (1k, 2k, 4k, 8k) and format (EXR, HDR, JPG)
- Favorites: Save your favorite HDRIs for quick access
- Download History: Keep track of downloaded assets with local file paths
- Custom Settings: Configure default download directory, resolution, and format preferences
- Cross-Platform: Works seamlessly on both macOS and Windows
How to Use
- Open Raycast and search for "Find HDRI"
- Browse or search for HDRIs using the search bar
- Use the filter dropdown to view All HDRIs, Favorites, or Downloaded items
- Select an HDRI to see download options:
- Quick Download: Downloads using your default settings (⌘D)
- Download Options: Choose specific resolution and format
- Favorite: Save to favorites for quick access (⌘F)
- Settings: Configure preferences (⌘,)
Settings
Access settings from any HDRI's action panel to configure:
- Download Directory: Choose where files are saved (defaults to Downloads folder)
- Default Format: EXR, HDR, or JPG
- Default Resolution: 1k, 2k, 4k, or 8k
Supporting Poly Haven
Poly Haven is a 100% free, community-funded asset library. All assets are released under the CC0 (Public Domain) license, meaning you can use them for any purpose - commercial or personal - without restrictions or attribution.
Creating high-quality assets like 16k+ resolution HDRIs, PBR textures, and 3D models is expensive and time-consuming. Poly Haven relies on community support to continue providing free assets to everyone.
Please consider supporting Poly Haven on Patreon to help them:
- Hire more artists to create even more assets
- Afford better equipment for higher quality scans
- Keep the servers running and the website free for everyone
- Continue growing as a team
Your support helps ensure that Poly Haven can continue providing free, high-quality assets to the entire 3D community. Every contribution makes a difference!
Support Poly Haven on Patreon →
License
This extension is licensed under MIT. All HDRI assets downloaded through this extension are provided by Poly Haven and are licensed under CC0 (Public Domain).