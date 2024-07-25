StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Meduza

Every day, we bring you the most important news and feature stories from hundreds of sources in Russia and across the former Soviet union. Our team includes some of Russia's top professionals in news and reporting. We value our independence and strive to be a reliable, trusted outlet for verified, unbiased information about Russia and the former Soviet Union, as well as a source for sharp insights about one of the world's most enigmatic regions
Overview

Meduza for Raycast

Stay informed with the latest news from Meduza, one of the most respected independent news sources covering Russia and the former Soviet Union.

Features

  • Latest Updates: Get the most recent articles from Meduza's RSS feeds.
  • AI News Digest: Get an AI-powered summary of the latest news, categorized by topics with emojis.
  • Easy Navigation: Browse through headlines and open full articles in your default browser.
  • Time-Aware: See how long ago each article was published.
  • Quick Actions: Copy article links or open them directly from Raycast.
  • Bilingual Coverage: Access news in both English and Russian.

Commands

  1. Meduza News

    • Description: Latest daily news with AI-powered summaries
    • Usage: Browse articles or get an AI-generated digest of recent news

  2. Meduza Summary

    • Description: AI-powered news digest
    • Usage: Get a structured summary of recent news, categorized by topics

How to Use

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Type "Meduza" to see available commands
  3. Select your preferred command:
    • Choose "Meduza News" for the full news feed with AI summaries
    • Choose "Meduza Summary" for a quick AI-generated news digest
    • Select either the English or Russian version for traditional news browsing
  4. Browse through the list of latest articles
  5. Press Enter to open an article in your browser, or use the action menu for more options

About Meduza

Meduza is an independent news website that brings you the most important news and feature stories from hundreds of sources in Russia and across the former Soviet Union. Their team includes some of Russia's top professionals in news and reporting, valuing independence and striving to be a reliable, trusted outlet for verified, unbiased information.

AI Features

The extension uses advanced AI models to provide:

  • Categorized news summaries
  • Topic-based grouping
  • Key highlights of recent events
  • Bilingual summaries in both English and Russian

Feedback and Support

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improving this extension, please open an issue on the GitHub repository or contact the extension author through Raycast.

Enjoy staying up-to-date with Meduza through Raycast!

News
