Wispr Flow

The all-in-one Wispr Flow companion for Raycast. Search your transcription history, manage your custom dictionary, and control voice recording — all without leaving your keyboard.

Requirements

Wispr Flow must be installed on your Mac.

macOS Full Disk Access may be required to read the Wispr Flow database.

Commands

Command Description Search Transcripts Browse and search your full voice transcription history Add Word to Dictionary Teach Wispr Flow new words, names, or technical terms Manage Dictionary View, edit, search, and delete dictionary entries Start Recording Begin voice dictation instantly Stop Recording End voice dictation Open Wispr Flow Launch the Wispr Flow app

Transcription History

Infinite scroll — transcripts load progressively as you scroll

— transcripts load progressively as you scroll Full-text search — filter across all your dictations

— filter across all your dictations Time-grouped list — organized by Today, Yesterday, This Week, Last Week, and Older

— organized by Today, Yesterday, This Week, Last Week, and Older App filter — filter by which app you were dictating into (Slack, VS Code, Chrome, etc.)

— filter by which app you were dictating into (Slack, VS Code, Chrome, etc.) Sort options — sort by newest, oldest, longest duration, or most words

— sort by newest, oldest, longest duration, or most words Detail view — full transcript text with metadata (source app, dictation time, word count, duration, WPM)

— full transcript text with metadata (source app, dictation time, word count, duration, WPM) View original transcription — see the raw ASR text before Wispr's formatting

— see the raw ASR text before Wispr's formatting Open source app — launch the app a transcript was dictated in

— launch the app a transcript was dictated in Archive transcripts — archive with undo via toast

— archive with undo via toast Copy or paste — press Enter to copy, or paste directly into your active app

Dictionary Management

Add custom words — teach Wispr Flow names, acronyms, and technical terms it should always recognize

— teach Wispr Flow names, acronyms, and technical terms it should always recognize Replacements — optionally map a spoken word to different output text

— optionally map a spoken word to different output text Edit entries — update existing words and replacements inline (⌘E)

— update existing words and replacements inline (⌘E) Filter by source — view all words, manual entries only, or learned words only

— view all words, manual entries only, or learned words only Detail view — phrase, replacement, source, usage frequency, and dates

— phrase, replacement, source, usage frequency, and dates Delete with undo — remove words with an undo option via toast

Voice Control

Start/Stop Recording — trigger Wispr Flow dictation via Raycast with no-view commands

— trigger Wispr Flow dictation via Raycast with no-view commands Install detection — commands gracefully handle Wispr Flow not being installed

Preferences

Primary Action — choose Copy to Clipboard or Paste to Active App as the default action

— choose Copy to Clipboard or Paste to Active App as the default action Show Archived — include archived transcripts in the list

— include archived transcripts in the list Minimum Duration — hide transcripts shorter than a specified duration (filters out accidental triggers)

— hide transcripts shorter than a specified duration (filters out accidental triggers) Confirm Before Archive — toggle the confirmation dialog when archiving

— toggle the confirmation dialog when archiving Database Path — custom path to the Wispr Flow database for non-standard installs

How It Works

Wispr Flow stores your transcription history and dictionary in a local SQLite database on your Mac. This extension reads that database locally — no network requests are made. Modifications are limited to archiving transcripts and managing dictionary entries, mirroring Wispr Flow's own functionality.