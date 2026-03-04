Wispr Flow
The all-in-one Wispr Flow companion for Raycast. Search your transcription history, manage your custom dictionary, and control voice recording — all without leaving your keyboard.
Requirements
- Wispr Flow must be installed on your Mac.
- macOS Full Disk Access may be required to read the Wispr Flow database.
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Search Transcripts
|Browse and search your full voice transcription history
|Add Word to Dictionary
|Teach Wispr Flow new words, names, or technical terms
|Manage Dictionary
|View, edit, search, and delete dictionary entries
|Start Recording
|Begin voice dictation instantly
|Stop Recording
|End voice dictation
|Open Wispr Flow
|Launch the Wispr Flow app
Transcription History
- Infinite scroll — transcripts load progressively as you scroll
- Full-text search — filter across all your dictations
- Time-grouped list — organized by Today, Yesterday, This Week, Last Week, and Older
- App filter — filter by which app you were dictating into (Slack, VS Code, Chrome, etc.)
- Sort options — sort by newest, oldest, longest duration, or most words
- Detail view — full transcript text with metadata (source app, dictation time, word count, duration, WPM)
- View original transcription — see the raw ASR text before Wispr's formatting
- Open source app — launch the app a transcript was dictated in
- Archive transcripts — archive with undo via toast
- Copy or paste — press Enter to copy, or paste directly into your active app
Dictionary Management
- Add custom words — teach Wispr Flow names, acronyms, and technical terms it should always recognize
- Replacements — optionally map a spoken word to different output text
- Edit entries — update existing words and replacements inline (⌘E)
- Filter by source — view all words, manual entries only, or learned words only
- Detail view — phrase, replacement, source, usage frequency, and dates
- Delete with undo — remove words with an undo option via toast
Voice Control
- Start/Stop Recording — trigger Wispr Flow dictation via Raycast with no-view commands
- Install detection — commands gracefully handle Wispr Flow not being installed
Preferences
- Primary Action — choose Copy to Clipboard or Paste to Active App as the default action
- Show Archived — include archived transcripts in the list
- Minimum Duration — hide transcripts shorter than a specified duration (filters out accidental triggers)
- Confirm Before Archive — toggle the confirmation dialog when archiving
- Database Path — custom path to the Wispr Flow database for non-standard installs
How It Works
Wispr Flow stores your transcription history and dictionary in a local SQLite database on your Mac. This extension reads that database locally — no network requests are made. Modifications are limited to archiving transcripts and managing dictionary entries, mirroring Wispr Flow's own functionality.