Browse AI model specifications, pricing, and capabilities from models.dev—a community-maintained database of AI models across providers.
Search all models by name, provider, or family. Filter by capability: reasoning, vision, audio, video, PDF, tool calling, structured output, or open weights.
List all providers and drill into their model offerings. View model counts and access provider documentation.
Filter models by multiple capabilities at once (e.g., reasoning + vision + tool calling).
Select up to three models for side-by-side comparison. View pricing, context windows, and capabilities in a table. Export comparisons as markdown.
Filter models by price tier (free, under $1/M, under $5/M, etc.) and sort by cost. Estimate costs for different token counts.
Silently refresh model data on a schedule to keep the cache warm for instant loads.
Each model includes:
Actions available: copy model ID, copy provider/model ID, export as JSON, open on models.dev.
Data is fetched from the models.dev API.