Models.dev

Browse AI model specifications, pricing, and capabilities from models.dev—a community-maintained database of AI models across providers.

Commands

Search AI Models

Search all models by name, provider, or family. Filter by capability: reasoning, vision, audio, video, PDF, tool calling, structured output, or open weights.

Search AI Providers

List all providers and drill into their model offerings. View model counts and access provider documentation.

AI Models by Capability

Filter models by multiple capabilities at once (e.g., reasoning + vision + tool calling).

Compare AI Models

Select up to three models for side-by-side comparison. View pricing, context windows, and capabilities in a table. Export comparisons as markdown.

AI Models by Price

Filter models by price tier (free, under $1/M, under $5/M, etc.) and sort by cost. Estimate costs for different token counts.

Background Sync

Silently refresh model data on a schedule to keep the cache warm for instant loads.

Model Information

Each model includes:

Pricing — Input, output, cache read/write, and reasoning costs (per million tokens)

— Input, output, cache read/write, and reasoning costs (per million tokens) Limits — Context window, max input tokens, max output tokens

— Context window, max input tokens, max output tokens Capabilities — Reasoning, tool calling, vision, audio, video, PDF, structured output

— Reasoning, tool calling, vision, audio, video, PDF, structured output Metadata — Knowledge cutoff, release date, open weights, status (alpha/beta/deprecated)

Actions available: copy model ID, copy provider/model ID, export as JSON, open on models.dev.

Data Source

Data is fetched from the models.dev API.