Control your Apple TV from Raycast. No Python, no helper apps, nothing to install beyond the extension. It talks to the Apple TV directly over Apple's Companion protocol in pure TypeScript.
pause,
open netflix,
play severance,
type stranger things, or
sleep.
@apple-tv-remote pause or
@apple-tv-remote play Rick and Morty on Netflix (needs Raycast Pro).
|Every function, one search away
|Remote in your menu bar
Pairing is interactive because the Apple TV shows the PIN on screen, which is why setup is a command rather than an extension preference.
Open Apple TV Remote and either click the buttons or use the keyboard.
|Control
|Bare key
|With ⌥
|Navigate
W
A
S
D (or
H
J
K
L)
⌥↑
⌥↓
⌥←
⌥→
|Select
F (or
G)
⌥↩
|Back
B
⌥⌫
|Home
Q
|Play/Pause
Space
⌥P
|Skip 10s
, /
.
|Previous / Next
[ /
]
|Context menu (hold select)
V
|App switcher
X
|Control Center
C
|Type text on TV
T
|Screensaver
⌥S
The bare keys work because the view treats your typing as button presses, so no modifiers are needed. Volume has optional hotkey commands (
Volume Up and
Volume Down), but they only do anything when the Apple TV controls volume over HDMI-CEC. Most TVs handle volume themselves.
play <title> [on <app>] looks the title up on JustWatch and opens a real provider deep link where tvOS supports one (Apple TV+, Disney+, Max, YouTube, and others). It does not guess at app IDs. Netflix dropped tvOS deep links in late 2025, so for Netflix and for anything that does not resolve, the extension opens the Apple TV's universal Search and types the title for you, then you pick the result on screen. The Search Automation preference sets how far it goes.
The extension speaks Apple's Companion protocol, the same one the iOS Remote uses, straight from Raycast's Node runtime through
@bharper/atv-js, a pure-TypeScript port of pyatv. Discovery is Bonjour, pairing is HAP SRP with the on-screen PIN, and the session is chacha20-poly1305 encrypted. App launching, app listing, sleep/wake, Control Center, hold-select, and 10-second skip are built on top of the library in this extension, ported from pyatv's reference implementation.
Pairing produces machine-generated key material rather than a password you type, so it lives in Raycast's encrypted LocalStorage, scoped to this extension. The extension never touches the macOS Keychain, and it sends nothing off your local network. The only internet request is the optional JustWatch title lookup.
npm install
npm run dev # ray develop, hot-reloads into Raycast
npm run lint # ray lint
npm run build # ray build
|Module
|Role
src/lib/connection.ts
|Persistent session for the remote view, plus per-command
withConnection()
src/lib/companion-extras.ts
|Companion payloads ported from pyatv (launch app, app list, power, Control Center, hold, skip)
src/lib/credentials.ts,
devices.ts
|Pairing credentials and selected device in LocalStorage
src/lib/justwatch.ts
|Title to deep-link resolution (keyless GraphQL, cached)
src/lib/play-flow.ts
|Deep link, then universal-search typing, then app launch
src/lib/deep-links.ts
|Curated app and bundle map, plus installed-app cache
src/lib/errors.ts
|Typed errors turned into actionable toasts
@bharper/atv-js by Brian Harper (MIT). The TypeScript Companion-protocol port, itself derived from pyatv (© Pierre Ståhl).
See NOTICE for third-party license details.
MIT