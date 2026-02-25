Zodme

Zodme is a Raycast extension that converts a birth date into its zodiac sign and shows a short description of the sign’s archetype.

Features

Instant zodiac sign lookup from a date

Clean detail view with a short description

Copy the sign name or description to clipboard

Usage

Open Raycast Run Zodme Type a date in the search bar

Date Examples:

today

tomorrow

yesterday

March 21

21 March

3/21

Notes

The year is not important (only month/day are used).

If a format isn’t recognized, try a month name ( March 21 ) or numeric month/day ( 3/21 ).

Development

Clone the repo, install dependencies, and run the extension in Raycast using the standard Raycast development workflow.

Copyright