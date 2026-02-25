Zodme
Zodme is a Raycast extension that converts a birth date into its zodiac sign and shows a short description of the sign’s archetype.
Features
- Instant zodiac sign lookup from a date
- Clean detail view with a short description
- Copy the sign name or description to clipboard
Usage
- Open Raycast
- Run Zodme
- Type a date in the search bar
Date Examples:
-
today
-
tomorrow
-
yesterday
-
March 21
-
21 March
-
3/21
Notes
- The year is not important (only month/day are used).
- If a format isn’t recognized, try a month name (
March 21) or numeric month/day (
3/21).
Development
Clone the repo, install dependencies, and run the extension in Raycast using the standard Raycast development workflow.
Copyright
- MIT license
- icon used within logo: Genie by Muhammad Shabraiz from Noun Project (CC BY 3.0)