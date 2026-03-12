📰 Raycast Público

Get the latest headlines from Público without leaving Raycast. Browse the most relevant stories, keep up with breaking news, or search for articles right from your command bar.

✨ Features

Real-time feed of the latest Público headlines

Curated view of the most popular stories

Full-text search with rich article previews

Quick actions to open or copy article links

🧭 Commands

Command Description View Latest News Shows the most recent headlines from Público View Popular News Brings up trending and most-read articles Search News Search Público's archive and preview article details

🚀 Getting Started

git clone https://github.com/caasols/raycast-publico.git cd raycast-publico npm install npm run dev

🤝 Contributing

Issues and pull requests are welcome! Please open a discussion if you plan to work on a larger change so we can align on the approach.

⭐ Support

If this extension saves you time:

Star the GitHub repository

Share it with coworkers who live in their command bar

Report bugs or enhancements via GitHub issues

📄 License

Released under the MIT License.