Get the latest headlines from Público without leaving Raycast. Browse the most relevant stories, keep up with breaking news, or search for articles right from your command bar.
|Command
|Description
View Latest News
|Shows the most recent headlines from Público
View Popular News
|Brings up trending and most-read articles
Search News
|Search Público's archive and preview article details
git clone https://github.com/caasols/raycast-publico.git
cd raycast-publico
npm install
npm run dev
Issues and pull requests are welcome! Please open a discussion if you plan to work on a larger change so we can align on the approach.
Released under the MIT License.