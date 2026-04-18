Duden - German Dictionary for Raycast

A Raycast extension for searching German words and getting comprehensive information from Duden.de, Germany's authoritative dictionary.

Features

Smart Search

Real-time search as you type (minimum 3 characters)

as you type (minimum 3 characters) Debounced queries for optimal performance

for optimal performance Auto-jump to details when only one result is found

when only one result is found Limited results (12 max) for clean interface

Credits and Acknowledgments

This extension is inspired by and based on parsing techniques from the excellent Python duden project created by Radomir Bosak and contributors.

Key Contributions from the Python Project:

Web scraping patterns for Duden.de HTML structure

for Duden.de HTML structure Data extraction logic for word properties

for word properties API endpoint discovery and usage patterns

and usage patterns Comprehensive parsing for various word types

We thank the Python duden project maintainers for their pioneering work in making Duden.de content programmatically accessible.

Legal & Ethical Considerations

This extension respects Duden.de through reasonable caching and rate limiting

through reasonable caching and rate limiting Educational and research use - helps German language learners and researchers

- helps German language learners and researchers No commercial use of scraped content

of scraped content Attribution maintained to original Duden.de source

maintained to original Duden.de source Users are encouraged to support Duden.de directly for extensive usage

Disclaimer: This is an unofficial extension. Duden.de is a trademark of Bibliographisches Institut GmbH.