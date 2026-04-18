Duden - German Dictionary for Raycast
A Raycast extension for searching German words and getting comprehensive information from Duden.de, Germany's authoritative dictionary.
Features
Smart Search
- Real-time search as you type (minimum 3 characters)
- Debounced queries for optimal performance
- Auto-jump to details when only one result is found
- Limited results (12 max) for clean interface
Credits and Acknowledgments
This extension is inspired by and based on parsing techniques from the excellent Python duden project created by Radomir Bosak and contributors.
Key Contributions from the Python Project:
- Web scraping patterns for Duden.de HTML structure
- Data extraction logic for word properties
- API endpoint discovery and usage patterns
- Comprehensive parsing for various word types
We thank the Python duden project maintainers for their pioneering work in making Duden.de content programmatically accessible.
Legal & Ethical Considerations
- This extension respects Duden.de through reasonable caching and rate limiting
- Educational and research use - helps German language learners and researchers
- No commercial use of scraped content
- Attribution maintained to original Duden.de source
- Users are encouraged to support Duden.de directly for extensive usage
Disclaimer: This is an unofficial extension. Duden.de is a trademark of Bibliographisches Institut GmbH.