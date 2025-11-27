This extension allows you to interact with all the sounds you have in Farrago (a soundboard app).
~/Library/Application Support/Farrago 2 exists on your machine (it probably does). If not, locate Farrago's data directory and set its path in the extension settings.
To be able to play a specific sound with a keyboard shortcut, execute the "Add Shortcut" action while focused on a sound in the "Search" command. This will add an Apple Shortcut which contains further instructions (they're few and simple).