Meet Glaze

Software, made personal. Describe what you want and Glaze builds a real desktop app. Now open to everyone.

In March, we introduced Glaze in private beta. A small group of people got access to a simple idea: describe what you want and Glaze builds a desktop app for you.

In a few weeks, early users built thousands of apps. Tools they'd wanted for years. Quick experiments. Apps that became part of how their team works every day.

Today, Glaze is open to everyone. So go build the tools you've always wanted.

For most of computing history, software has been something that happens to you. A few companies build apps for millions of people, everyone gets the same thing, and you bend your workflow to fit the tool. That's about to flip. Software is getting personal: shaped around one person, one team, one workflow, made by the people who use it every day.

Desktop apps built with Glaze

We see it inside Raycast. Our support team runs their entire extension review on a Glaze app connected to GitHub. Sales and product have their own. Instead of adapting to a tool, we adapt the tool to us. And we're not the only ones: teams like Cursor, Linear, and Vercel are building Glaze apps too.

It used to be hard to make software. You needed to code, set up infrastructure, and wire everything together before you saw a single result.

Glaze skips all of that. Describe what you want, and it builds a real app in front of you, one that lives on your computer and launches instantly. It even has a nice app icon that feels at home in your dock. When something isn't right, a visual editor lets you make precise adjustments without the back and forth.

Make it your own with visual edits

A few of our favorites are live in the public store, and they're a good window into what's possible:

A World Cup tracker with live scores to follow your team.

A Synthesizer that was used to produce the sounds for our launch video.

A distraction-free terminal for running multiple agents in parallel.

With Raycast extensions, we learned the power of a community sharing what they've built. Glaze follows the same path. Publish your app to the public store for anyone to use, or share it privately with your team. This way, internal tools stay internal, and good ideas spread.

We're early, and there's still a lot to figure out. To be honest, we'll learn most of it from you.

Glaze is available today. Describe the app you've always wanted, and see what happens.