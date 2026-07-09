WishApp for Raycast

Add products to your WishApp wishlists and browse them, straight from Raycast.

Commands

Add to Wishlist — paste a product URL, autofill title and price from the page, pick a wishlist, and save.

— paste a product URL, autofill title and price from the page, pick a wishlist, and save. My Wishlists — browse all your wishlists; open one in the browser or copy its share link.

Setup

The extension authenticates with a WishApp API key:

Sign in at getwish.app (email, Google, or Apple — any method works) and open Settings. Generate an API key and copy it. Paste the key when Raycast prompts you the first time you run a command.

To replace the key later, generate a new one on the settings page and update it in the extension preferences.

Affiliate links

Opening or copying a product link routes it through WishApp's link redirector ( go.getwish.app ), the same one the WishApp website uses. The redirector logs the click and adds affiliate codes for partner merchants (Amazon and Adtraction partners), falling back to Skimlinks for other stores, then forwards you to the product page. WishApp may earn a commission on purchases made through these links, at no extra cost to you.

Privacy