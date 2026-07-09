Add products to your WishApp wishlists and browse them, straight from Raycast.
The extension authenticates with a WishApp API key:
To replace the key later, generate a new one on the settings page and update it in the extension preferences.
Opening or copying a product link routes it through WishApp's link redirector (
go.getwish.app), the same one the WishApp website uses. The redirector logs the click and adds affiliate codes for partner merchants (Amazon and Adtraction partners), falling back to Skimlinks for other stores, then forwards you to the product page. WishApp may earn a commission on purchases made through these links, at no extra cost to you.
getwish.app and its image CDN).