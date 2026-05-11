Show keystrokes on screen. A modern KeyCastr alternative as a Raycast extension.
Great for screen recordings, live demos, presentations, and bug reports.
KeyRaycast uses a macOS CGEventTap to capture keystrokes. This requires Accessibility permission. The first time you run it, macOS will prompt you to grant access. If the overlay doesn't appear, check System Settings > Privacy & Security > Accessibility and make sure Raycast (or the KeyraycastHelper) is enabled.
Change settings in Raycast preferences. Toggle the overlay off then on to apply changes.
|Setting
|Options
|Default
|Display Mode
|All Keys, All Modified Keys, Command Keys Only
|All Keys
|Display Duration
|0.5s, 1.0s, 1.5s, 2.0s, 3.0s, 5.0s
|2.0s
|Appearance
|Auto, Glass (macOS 26+), Dark, Light
|Auto
|Font Size
|Extra Small, Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large
|Medium
|Position
|Bottom/Top + Center/Left/Right
|Bottom Center
|Force Uppercase
|On/Off
|Off
|Show Space Symbol
|On/Off
|On
|Show Mouse Clicks
|On/Off
|Off
|Toggle command in Raycast
|Typed text with light theme
|Liquid Glass on macOS 26
|Shortcuts with dark theme
The Raycast extension launches a native Swift helper binary that runs independently in the background. The helper captures keystrokes via CGEventTap and displays them in a floating overlay window. Toggling off sends SIGTERM to the helper process.
The overlay runs in a separate long-lived Swift process (
KeyraycastHelper) with its own
NSApplication loop, so
swift/keyraycast-helper/ is a plain SPM executable. The directory layout (
swift/<target>/) follows extensions like color-picker, but we don't link
extensions-swift-tools/
@raycast macros — they're meant for short-lived Swift functions called via
swift: imports, which would add a heavy
swift-syntax build for no benefit here.
KeyraycastHelper is not committed to git. Build it with:
npm run build-helper — fast, host arch only (good for
npm run dev, runs automatically before it).
npm run build-helper-universal — universal
arm64 + x86_64, used by
npm run build for distribution.