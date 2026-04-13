A Raycast extension for shortening URLs with your choice of service. Automatically reads URLs from your clipboard, shortens them in one step, and copies the result back to your clipboard.
Ported from the alfred-shorturl Alfred workflow.
|Command
|Description
|Shorten URL
|Pick a service and shorten the active URL
|URL History
|Browse, copy, and manage previously shortened URLs
http(s) link
|Service
|API Key Required
|Notes
|bit.ly
|Yes
|Analytics dashboard, custom back-halves
|cutt.ly
|Yes
|Click tracking, QR codes
|TinyURL
|No
|No account needed
|is.gd
|No
|No account needed
|v.gd
|No
|Variant of is.gd, no account needed
npm install
npm run dev
npm run dev launches the extension in Raycast development mode with hot-reload.
API keys are optional. The three keyless services (TinyURL, is.gd, v.gd) work immediately without any configuration.
To use bit.ly or cutt.ly, add your key in Raycast:
Cmd+, to open extension preferences (or select "Configure API Key" from any unconfigured service)
|Service
|Where to get the key
|bit.ly
|app.bitly.com/settings/api/
|cutt.ly
|cutt.ly/edit
To retrieve a past result, run URL History. From any history entry you can copy the short URL, copy the original URL, open it in the browser, or delete the entry.
npm run build # production build
npm run lint # ESLint
npm test # run 55 Vitest unit + integration tests
npm run test:watch # run tests in watch mode
MIT — see LICENSE for details.
Author: benbenbang
Extension icon created by Freepik - Flaticon.