CLIP - URL Shortener

A Raycast extension for shortening URLs with your choice of service. Automatically reads URLs from your clipboard, shortens them in one step, and copies the result back to your clipboard.

Ported from the alfred-shorturl Alfred workflow.

Commands

Command Description Shorten URL Pick a service and shorten the active URL URL History Browse, copy, and manage previously shortened URLs

Features

Clipboard detection — opens with the URL already populated if your clipboard contains a valid http(s) link

— opens with the URL already populated if your clipboard contains a valid link Five shortening services — three require no account at all; two offer branded/trackable links with an API key

— three require no account at all; two offer branded/trackable links with an API key Persistent history — stores up to 100 entries in Raycast local storage, with per-entry delete and clear-all

— stores up to 100 entries in Raycast local storage, with per-entry delete and clear-all HUD confirmation — after shortening, the result is displayed via Raycast HUD and written to your clipboard

— after shortening, the result is displayed via Raycast HUD and written to your clipboard Graceful degradation — services missing an API key are shown with a badge and open preferences on action

Supported Services

Service API Key Required Notes bit.ly Yes Analytics dashboard, custom back-halves cutt.ly Yes Click tracking, QR codes TinyURL No No account needed is.gd No No account needed v.gd No Variant of is.gd, no account needed

Setup

Prerequisites

Raycast installed

Node.js 20+

Local Development

npm install npm run dev

npm run dev launches the extension in Raycast development mode with hot-reload.

Configuring API Keys

API keys are optional. The three keyless services (TinyURL, is.gd, v.gd) work immediately without any configuration.

To use bit.ly or cutt.ly, add your key in Raycast:

Open Raycast and search for CLIP Press Cmd+, to open extension preferences (or select "Configure API Key" from any unconfigured service) Paste your key into the corresponding field

Service Where to get the key bit.ly app.bitly.com/settings/api/ cutt.ly cutt.ly/edit

Usage

Copy a URL to your clipboard Open Raycast and run Shorten URL — the URL is pre-filled automatically Select a service from the list The shortened URL is copied to your clipboard and saved to history

To retrieve a past result, run URL History. From any history entry you can copy the short URL, copy the original URL, open it in the browser, or delete the entry.

Development

npm run build # production build npm run lint # ESLint npm test # run 55 Vitest unit + integration tests npm run test :watch # run tests in watch mode

License

MIT — see LICENSE for details.

Author: benbenbang

Acknowledgements

Extension icon created by Freepik - Flaticon.