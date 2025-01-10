StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Search for data in your Dovetail workspace from wherever you are.
Search for data and insights across your Dovetail workspace.

Manually create a personal access key in your Dovetail workspace by following the steps below.

  1. Go to https://dovetail.com/settings/user/account
  2. Look for "Personal API keys"
  3. Add a label for the key and set your desired expiry period
  4. Press "Create key"
  5. Copy the key and paste it into the extension's preferences
DataProductivity
