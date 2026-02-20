Browse and interact with your Dagster instance from Raycast.
Browse all assets, view materialization history and metadata charts, and trigger materializations.
Materialization actions:
Assets are grouped by job automatically. If the selected assets span multiple jobs, one run is launched per job.
View recent pipeline runs with status, duration, and drill-down to see errors and which assets were materialized in each run.
Browse jobs grouped by code location. Launch new runs, retry from failure, and manage schedules (start/stop).
Background command that shows the status of the last 10 runs as emoji icons directly in Raycast search. Refreshes every 10 minutes.
This extension provides AI tools that let you query Dagster from Raycast AI Chat. Type
@dagster in AI Chat followed by a question.
|Tool
|Description
|Get Assets
|List assets filtered by name or group
|Get Runs
|Fetch recent runs filtered by status or job name
|Get Run Errors
|Fetch step failures and stack traces for a run
|Get Asset Materializations
|Fetch materialization history with metadata
|Get Jobs
|Fetch jobs with schedules and last run status
|Materialize Asset
|Trigger materialization with scope selection (requires confirmation)
|Launch Job
|Launch a job run (requires confirmation)
Example prompts:
|Preference
|Required
|Description
|Dagster URL
|Yes
|Base URL of your Dagster instance
|Extra Headers
|No
|JSON object of extra HTTP headers (e.g. Cloudflare Access)
|Username
|No
|Basic auth username
|Password
|No
|Basic auth password