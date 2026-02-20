Dagster for Raycast

Browse and interact with your Dagster instance from Raycast.

Commands

Assets

Browse all assets, view materialization history and metadata charts, and trigger materializations.

Materialization actions:

Materialize — materialize the selected asset

— materialize the selected asset Materialize + Downstream — materialize the asset and all its downstream dependants

— materialize the asset and all its downstream dependants Materialize + Upstream — materialize the asset and all its upstream dependencies

— materialize the asset and all its upstream dependencies Materialize + Upstream + Downstream — materialize the full lineage in both directions

Assets are grouped by job automatically. If the selected assets span multiple jobs, one run is launched per job.

Recent Runs

View recent pipeline runs with status, duration, and drill-down to see errors and which assets were materialized in each run.

Jobs

Browse jobs grouped by code location. Launch new runs, retry from failure, and manage schedules (start/stop).

Run Status

Background command that shows the status of the last 10 runs as emoji icons directly in Raycast search. Refreshes every 10 minutes.

🌿 Success

🔥 Failure

🌻 Running / Queued

🍂 Canceled

AI Tools

This extension provides AI tools that let you query Dagster from Raycast AI Chat. Type @dagster in AI Chat followed by a question.

Tool Description Get Assets List assets filtered by name or group Get Runs Fetch recent runs filtered by status or job name Get Run Errors Fetch step failures and stack traces for a run Get Asset Materializations Fetch materialization history with metadata Get Jobs Fetch jobs with schedules and last run status Materialize Asset Trigger materialization with scope selection (requires confirmation) Launch Job Launch a job run (requires confirmation)

Example prompts:

"What are my recent failed runs?"

"Why did the last run fail?"

"When was fct_listings last materialized?"

"Materialize fct_listings and downstream"

Configuration

Preference Required Description Dagster URL Yes Base URL of your Dagster instance Extra Headers No JSON object of extra HTTP headers (e.g. Cloudflare Access) Username No Basic auth username Password No Basic auth password

Limitations