Skyscanner Flight Search
A Raycast extension to quickly search for flights on Skyscanner using natural language or a manual form.
Features
- 🤖 AI-Powered Natural Language Search: Describe your flight in plain English (requires Raycast Pro)
- 📝 Fallback Manual Form: Incase your query is faulty then you can continue with smart airport search form
- ✈️ 6,000+ Airports: Search worldwide airports by name, city, or IATA code
- 🌐 Direct Browser Launch: Opens your search directly on Skyscanner.com
- 🚀 Fast & Offline: Airport database works without internet connection
- 🎯 One-way & Round-trip: Automatically detected from your query
- 🛑 Stops Filter: Choose direct flights, flights with stops, or any
Usage
AI-Powered Search (Raycast Pro)
- Open Raycast (Cmd+Space)
- Type "Search Flights"
- Describe your flight in natural language:
- "New York to London tomorrow"
- "Direct flight from Mumbai to Dubai next Monday for 2 adults"
- "JFK to LAX returning Friday"
- Press Enter - AI parses your query and opens Skyscanner
Manual Form (Fallback)
If AI parsing fails or you don't have Raycast Pro, use the manual form:
- Origin Airport: Type to search (e.g., "Mumbai", "BOM")
- Destination Airport: Type to search (e.g., "New York", "JFK")
- Departure Date: Select your departure date
- Return Date (Optional): For round-trip flights
- Number of Adults: 1-8 passengers
- Stops: Any, direct only, or with stops
- Press Enter to open Skyscanner
Airport Search
The extension includes a comprehensive database of 6,054 airports worldwide. Search by:
- IATA Code: JFK, LAX, LHR
- Airport Name: Kennedy, Heathrow, Changi
- City Name: New York, London, Tokyo
- Country Name: United States, Japan, Singapore
Example results:
John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) - New York, United States
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - Los Angeles, United States
London Heathrow Airport (LHR) - London, United Kingdom
Development
Prerequisites
- Node.js 16+
- Raycast app installed
Setup
npm install
npm run dev
Build
npm run build
Data Sources
Airport data sourced from OpenFlights under the Open Database License (ODbL).
License
MIT License - see LICENSE file for details
Author
ayushtom