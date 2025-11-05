Skyscanner Flight Search

A Raycast extension to quickly search for flights on Skyscanner using natural language or a manual form.

Features

🤖 AI-Powered Natural Language Search : Describe your flight in plain English (requires Raycast Pro)

: Describe your flight in plain English (requires Raycast Pro) 📝 Fallback Manual Form : Incase your query is faulty then you can continue with smart airport search form

: Incase your query is faulty then you can continue with smart airport search form ✈️ 6,000+ Airports : Search worldwide airports by name, city, or IATA code

: Search worldwide airports by name, city, or IATA code 🌐 Direct Browser Launch : Opens your search directly on Skyscanner.com

: Opens your search directly on Skyscanner.com 🚀 Fast & Offline : Airport database works without internet connection

: Airport database works without internet connection 🎯 One-way & Round-trip : Automatically detected from your query

: Automatically detected from your query 🛑 Stops Filter: Choose direct flights, flights with stops, or any

Usage

AI-Powered Search (Raycast Pro)

Open Raycast (Cmd+Space) Type "Search Flights" Describe your flight in natural language: "New York to London tomorrow"

"Direct flight from Mumbai to Dubai next Monday for 2 adults"

"JFK to LAX returning Friday" Press Enter - AI parses your query and opens Skyscanner

Manual Form (Fallback)

If AI parsing fails or you don't have Raycast Pro, use the manual form:

Origin Airport: Type to search (e.g., "Mumbai", "BOM") Destination Airport: Type to search (e.g., "New York", "JFK") Departure Date: Select your departure date Return Date (Optional): For round-trip flights Number of Adults: 1-8 passengers Stops: Any, direct only, or with stops Press Enter to open Skyscanner

Airport Search

The extension includes a comprehensive database of 6,054 airports worldwide. Search by:

IATA Code : JFK, LAX, LHR

: JFK, LAX, LHR Airport Name : Kennedy, Heathrow, Changi

: Kennedy, Heathrow, Changi City Name : New York, London, Tokyo

: New York, London, Tokyo Country Name: United States, Japan, Singapore

Example results:

John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) - New York, United States Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - Los Angeles, United States London Heathrow Airport (LHR) - London, United Kingdom

Development

Prerequisites

Node.js 16+

Raycast app installed

Setup

npm install npm run dev

Build

npm run build

Data Sources

Airport data sourced from OpenFlights under the Open Database License (ODbL).

License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details

Author

ayushtom