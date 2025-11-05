StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Skyscanner Flight Search

Search for flights with natural language and open results on Skyscanner.com
AvatarAyush Tomar
New
Install Extension
Overview

Skyscanner Flight Search

A Raycast extension to quickly search for flights on Skyscanner using natural language or a manual form.

Features

  • 🤖 AI-Powered Natural Language Search: Describe your flight in plain English (requires Raycast Pro)
  • 📝 Fallback Manual Form: Incase your query is faulty then you can continue with smart airport search form
  • ✈️ 6,000+ Airports: Search worldwide airports by name, city, or IATA code
  • 🌐 Direct Browser Launch: Opens your search directly on Skyscanner.com
  • 🚀 Fast & Offline: Airport database works without internet connection
  • 🎯 One-way & Round-trip: Automatically detected from your query
  • 🛑 Stops Filter: Choose direct flights, flights with stops, or any

Usage

AI-Powered Search (Raycast Pro)

  1. Open Raycast (Cmd+Space)
  2. Type "Search Flights"
  3. Describe your flight in natural language:
    • "New York to London tomorrow"
    • "Direct flight from Mumbai to Dubai next Monday for 2 adults"
    • "JFK to LAX returning Friday"
  4. Press Enter - AI parses your query and opens Skyscanner

Manual Form (Fallback)

If AI parsing fails or you don't have Raycast Pro, use the manual form:

  1. Origin Airport: Type to search (e.g., "Mumbai", "BOM")
  2. Destination Airport: Type to search (e.g., "New York", "JFK")
  3. Departure Date: Select your departure date
  4. Return Date (Optional): For round-trip flights
  5. Number of Adults: 1-8 passengers
  6. Stops: Any, direct only, or with stops
  7. Press Enter to open Skyscanner

Airport Search

The extension includes a comprehensive database of 6,054 airports worldwide. Search by:

  • IATA Code: JFK, LAX, LHR
  • Airport Name: Kennedy, Heathrow, Changi
  • City Name: New York, London, Tokyo
  • Country Name: United States, Japan, Singapore

Example results:

John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) - New York, United States
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - Los Angeles, United States
London Heathrow Airport (LHR) - London, United Kingdom

Development

Prerequisites

  • Node.js 16+
  • Raycast app installed

Setup

npm install
npm run dev

Build

npm run build

Data Sources

Airport data sourced from OpenFlights under the Open Database License (ODbL).

License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details

Author

ayushtom

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Web
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
System Information logo

System Information

Quick access to your system information so you never have to open System Settings

Raycast Explorer logo

Raycast Explorer

Explore snippets, prompts, and custom themes from within Raycast.

Change Case logo

Change Case

Transform a string between camelCase, snake_case, CONSTANT_CASE, and more

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.