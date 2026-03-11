No More Caffeine
Track your caffeine intake and predict residual levels in your body to make informed decisions about whether you can safely consume more caffeine.
Instead of just tracking total daily intake, this extension estimates the remaining caffeine in your body using exponential decay calculations and uses that plus time of day to determine whether additional caffeine is likely to disturb your sleep.
Features
- Residual Caffeine Calculation - Calculates how much caffeine remains in your system using exponential decay
- Bedtime Prediction - Predicts residual caffeine levels at your bedtime
- Status Indicators - Safe, Warning, or No More Caffeine based on predicted impact
- Quick Logging - Built-in presets (Coffee, Espresso, Tea, Energy Drink, etc.) and custom drinks
- Menu Bar Integration - Monitor status directly from the menu bar
- Intake History - View all caffeine intake organized by date
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Log Caffeine
|Log intake and see predicted impact on bedtime levels
|Today's Caffeine
|View history, current residual, and predicted bedtime levels
|Caffeine Settings
|Configure bedtime, half-life, thresholds, and custom drinks
|Caffeine Status
|Menu bar showing current status with quick access
Status Indicators
- Safe 🟢 - Safe to consume more caffeine
- Warning 🟠 - Approaching your caffeine limit
- No More Caffeine 🔴 - May disturb sleep or exceed daily limit
How Status is Determined
The extension uses two different judgment modes depending on the time:
Before Bedtime (Normal Mode)
- Predicts caffeine levels at your next bedtime
- Status based on predicted residual caffeine vs. your threshold
- Helps you avoid consuming caffeine too close to bedtime
After Bedtime (Past-Bedtime Mode)
- Active for 6 hours after your configured bedtime
- Status based on current residual caffeine in your body (not prediction)
- Prevents late-night caffeine consumption when levels are still high
- Example: If bedtime is 22:00, this mode is active until 04:00
After 6 Hours Past Bedtime
- Returns to normal prediction mode
- Starts predicting for the next day's bedtime
This ensures the extension correctly warns you about caffeine intake even after bedtime has passed, addressing the common scenario where you might still be awake with significant caffeine in your system.
Settings
Configure in Raycast Preferences → Extensions → No More Caffeine:
- Bedtime - Your usual bedtime (HH:mm format, default: 22:00)
- Caffeine Half-Life - Hours for half elimination (default: 5)
- Max Residual at Bedtime - Maximum allowed at bedtime in mg (default: 50)
- Daily Max Caffeine - Optional daily limit in mg (recommended: 200-400)
Built-in Drink Presets
Coffee (95 mg), Espresso (64 mg), Energy Drink (80 mg), Tea (47 mg), Green Tea (28 mg), Cola (34 mg)
You can also create custom drink presets with your preferred caffeine amounts.
Keyboard Shortcuts
-
⌘ ⇧ Delete - Delete an intake record
-
⌘ R - Refresh the list
Disclaimer
- This extension is designed solely to help users visualize their caffeine intake and support self-management of daily habits.
- The information provided by this extension (estimated residual caffeine, status labels, messages, etc.) is not guaranteed to be medically or scientifically accurate or complete.
- This extension must not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, prevention, or any other medical service.
- If you have any concerns about your health — including sleep problems, existing medical conditions, or possible interactions with medications — you should always consult a physician or other qualified healthcare professional.
- The developer assumes no responsibility or liability for any outcome, loss, or damage arising from the use of this extension. Use it at your own discretion and risk.