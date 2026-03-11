No More Caffeine

Track your caffeine intake and predict residual levels in your body to make informed decisions about whether you can safely consume more caffeine.

Instead of just tracking total daily intake, this extension estimates the remaining caffeine in your body using exponential decay calculations and uses that plus time of day to determine whether additional caffeine is likely to disturb your sleep.

Features

Residual Caffeine Calculation - Calculates how much caffeine remains in your system using exponential decay

- Calculates how much caffeine remains in your system using exponential decay Bedtime Prediction - Predicts residual caffeine levels at your bedtime

- Predicts residual caffeine levels at your bedtime Status Indicators - Safe, Warning, or No More Caffeine based on predicted impact

- Safe, Warning, or No More Caffeine based on predicted impact Quick Logging - Built-in presets (Coffee, Espresso, Tea, Energy Drink, etc.) and custom drinks

- Built-in presets (Coffee, Espresso, Tea, Energy Drink, etc.) and custom drinks Menu Bar Integration - Monitor status directly from the menu bar

- Monitor status directly from the menu bar Intake History - View all caffeine intake organized by date

Commands

Command Description Log Caffeine Log intake and see predicted impact on bedtime levels Today's Caffeine View history, current residual, and predicted bedtime levels Caffeine Settings Configure bedtime, half-life, thresholds, and custom drinks Caffeine Status Menu bar showing current status with quick access

Status Indicators

Safe 🟢 - Safe to consume more caffeine

🟢 - Safe to consume more caffeine Warning 🟠 - Approaching your caffeine limit

🟠 - Approaching your caffeine limit No More Caffeine 🔴 - May disturb sleep or exceed daily limit

How Status is Determined

The extension uses two different judgment modes depending on the time:

Before Bedtime (Normal Mode)

Predicts caffeine levels at your next bedtime

Status based on predicted residual caffeine vs. your threshold

Helps you avoid consuming caffeine too close to bedtime

After Bedtime (Past-Bedtime Mode)

Active for 6 hours after your configured bedtime

Status based on current residual caffeine in your body (not prediction)

Prevents late-night caffeine consumption when levels are still high

Example: If bedtime is 22:00, this mode is active until 04:00

After 6 Hours Past Bedtime

Returns to normal prediction mode

Starts predicting for the next day's bedtime

This ensures the extension correctly warns you about caffeine intake even after bedtime has passed, addressing the common scenario where you might still be awake with significant caffeine in your system.

Settings

Configure in Raycast Preferences → Extensions → No More Caffeine:

Bedtime - Your usual bedtime (HH:mm format, default: 22:00)

- Your usual bedtime (HH:mm format, default: 22:00) Caffeine Half-Life - Hours for half elimination (default: 5)

- Hours for half elimination (default: 5) Max Residual at Bedtime - Maximum allowed at bedtime in mg (default: 50)

- Maximum allowed at bedtime in mg (default: 50) Daily Max Caffeine - Optional daily limit in mg (recommended: 200-400)

Built-in Drink Presets

Coffee (95 mg), Espresso (64 mg), Energy Drink (80 mg), Tea (47 mg), Green Tea (28 mg), Cola (34 mg)

You can also create custom drink presets with your preferred caffeine amounts.

Keyboard Shortcuts

⌘ ⇧ Delete - Delete an intake record

- Delete an intake record ⌘ R - Refresh the list

Disclaimer