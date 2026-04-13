Blip

Send files and folders to Blip from Raycast.

Blip does not expose a public file-send API on macOS, so this extension triggers Blip through its Finder Services action.

Screenshot

Commands

Send to Blip : opens a form with a file picker and pre-fills it from the current Finder selection when possible.

: opens a form with a file picker and pre-fills it from the current Finder selection when possible. Send Selected Finder Item to Blip : sends the current Finder selection to Blip immediately.

Local development

Run npm install Run npm run dev Import the extension into Raycast when prompted

How it works

The extension reveals the selected file in Finder and triggers Blip's Finder Services action. This currently requires Accessibility permission so Raycast can drive the Finder menu item.

Permissions

Enable Accessibility for Raycast in System Settings > Privacy & Security > Accessibility

This is required because the extension drives Finder's Services > Blip… menu item on your behalf.

User-facing behavior