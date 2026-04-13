Send files and folders to Blip from Raycast.
Blip does not expose a public file-send API on macOS, so this extension triggers Blip through its Finder
Services action.
Send to Blip: opens a form with a file picker and pre-fills it from the current Finder selection when possible.
Send Selected Finder Item to Blip: sends the current Finder selection to Blip immediately.
npm install
npm run dev
The extension reveals the selected file in Finder and triggers Blip's Finder
Services action. This currently requires Accessibility permission so Raycast can drive the Finder menu item.
System Settings > Privacy & Security > Accessibility
Services > Blip… menu item on your behalf.
Blip… service.