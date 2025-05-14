WP-CLI Command Explorer for Raycast
A Raycast extension that provides a searchable interface for WordPress WP-CLI commands, their descriptions, and subcommands.
Features
- 🔍 Search through all WP-CLI commands and subcommands
- 📝 Detailed descriptions for each command
- 📋 Quick copy commands to clipboard
- 🌳 Hierarchical view of commands and their subcommands
- ⌨️ Keyboard shortcuts for quick access
Usage
- Open Raycast
- Search for "WP-CLI Commands"
- Browse through the list of commands or use the search bar to find specific commands
- Click on a command to view its details and subcommands
- Use CMD+. to copy the main command or click on subcommand actions to copy specific subcommands
Available Commands
The extension includes all standard WordPress WP-CLI commands, including:
- Database management
- Plugin and theme management
- User and content management
- Site configuration
- Development tools
- And much more!
Installation
- Make sure you have Raycast installed
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store
- Start exploring WordPress WP-CLI commands!
Contributing
Feel free to open issues or submit pull requests if you find any bugs or have suggestions for improvements.
License
MIT License - feel free to use this in your own projects!