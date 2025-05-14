StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
WordPress WP-CLI Commands Explorer

Browse and search WP-CLI commands with their descriptions and subcommands
AvatarAslam Doctor
Overview

WP-CLI Command Explorer for Raycast

A Raycast extension that provides a searchable interface for WordPress WP-CLI commands, their descriptions, and subcommands.

Features

  • 🔍 Search through all WP-CLI commands and subcommands
  • 📝 Detailed descriptions for each command
  • 📋 Quick copy commands to clipboard
  • 🌳 Hierarchical view of commands and their subcommands
  • ⌨️ Keyboard shortcuts for quick access

Usage

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Search for "WP-CLI Commands"
  3. Browse through the list of commands or use the search bar to find specific commands
  4. Click on a command to view its details and subcommands
  5. Use CMD+. to copy the main command or click on subcommand actions to copy specific subcommands

Available Commands

The extension includes all standard WordPress WP-CLI commands, including:

  • Database management
  • Plugin and theme management
  • User and content management
  • Site configuration
  • Development tools
  • And much more!

Installation

  1. Make sure you have Raycast installed
  2. Install the extension from the Raycast Store
  3. Start exploring WordPress WP-CLI commands!

Contributing

Feel free to open issues or submit pull requests if you find any bugs or have suggestions for improvements.

License

MIT License - feel free to use this in your own projects!

