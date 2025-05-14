WP-CLI Command Explorer for Raycast

A Raycast extension that provides a searchable interface for WordPress WP-CLI commands, their descriptions, and subcommands.

Features

🔍 Search through all WP-CLI commands and subcommands

📝 Detailed descriptions for each command

📋 Quick copy commands to clipboard

🌳 Hierarchical view of commands and their subcommands

⌨️ Keyboard shortcuts for quick access

Usage

Open Raycast Search for "WP-CLI Commands" Browse through the list of commands or use the search bar to find specific commands Click on a command to view its details and subcommands Use CMD+. to copy the main command or click on subcommand actions to copy specific subcommands

Available Commands

The extension includes all standard WordPress WP-CLI commands, including:

Database management

Plugin and theme management

User and content management

Site configuration

Development tools

And much more!

Installation

Make sure you have Raycast installed Install the extension from the Raycast Store Start exploring WordPress WP-CLI commands!

Contributing

Feel free to open issues or submit pull requests if you find any bugs or have suggestions for improvements.

License

MIT License - feel free to use this in your own projects!