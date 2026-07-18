Codex

Start, search, and manage Codex threads directly from Raycast.

Codex is a focused Raycast control surface for the Codex macOS app. It uses local Codex app, CLI, and app-server interfaces to start new work quickly, reopen past threads, search across recent thread metadata and transcript text, and run common thread actions without leaving Raycast.

Features

Start a new Codex thread, with or without an initial prompt

Pick a recent or configured local project when starting a thread with a prompt

Start a thread from clipboard text

Search recent active or archived threads by name, project, preview, and indexed transcript text

Open, resume, rename, summarize, auto-rename, fork, compact, archive, and unarchive threads

Filter threads by project and show or hide subagent threads

Copy thread IDs, resume commands, project paths, and latest turns

Export a Codex thread to Markdown

Commands

Command Description Search Threads Browse, search, resume, rename, summarize, archive, fork, compact, and export Codex threads. New Thread Start a new Codex thread. Uses the default project directory preference when configured. New Thread with Prompt Start a new Codex thread with a typed prompt, project picker, and optional custom path. New Thread from Clipboard Start a new Codex thread using clipboard text as the initial prompt. Open Codex Open the Codex app.

Requirements

Raycast for macOS

Codex for macOS, installed and signed in, with a CLI that supports codex app-server

Codex CLI available from the app bundle, /opt/homebrew/bin/codex , /usr/local/bin/codex , a login shell, or the Codex CLI Path preference

, , a login shell, or the preference Raycast AI access for the Summarize Thread and Auto Rename actions

Setup

Install and open Codex for macOS at least once. Leave Codex CLI Path empty unless auto-detection cannot find your CLI. Optionally set Default Project Directory to an existing local workspace for one-step new thread commands. Optionally set Projects Folder to a parent folder whose direct child directories should appear in the New Thread with Prompt project picker.

Preferences

Default Project Directory : optional existing local workspace directory used by one-step new thread commands.

: optional existing local workspace directory used by one-step new thread commands. Projects Folder : optional parent folder used to add local project choices to the prompted new-thread picker.

: optional parent folder used to add local project choices to the prompted new-thread picker. Codex CLI Path: optional absolute path to the Codex CLI when auto-detection cannot find it.

Notes

This is an unofficial Raycast extension for Codex and is not affiliated with or endorsed by OpenAI. It uses Codex's local app URL scheme, local CLI, and local app-server interfaces where available. Thread exports are written to your Downloads folder.

Transcript search stores local search-index files in Raycast's extension support folder so repeated searches are fast. The cache stays on your Mac and is refreshed when thread metadata changes.